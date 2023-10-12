Ronald McDonald House New York Appoints James F. Flanagan as Chairman of the Board of Directors

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ronald McDonald House New York (RMH-NY) today announced the appointment of James F. Flanagan as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Mr. Flanagan succeeds Bobby Grubert, Global Head, Digital Solutions & Client Insights (DSCi3) for Royal Bank of Canada, who has played a critical leadership role in furthering RMH-NY’s mission as Chairman over the past two years. Mr. Grubert will retain his role on RMH-NY’s Executive Board and as head of the Development Committee, continuing his commitment to the children and families of the House.

“We are proud to welcome Jim as the new Chairman of our Board of Directors,” said Dr. Ruth C. Browne, president, and CEO of Ronald McDonald House New York. “His extensive experience, coupled with his dedication to our mission, will be invaluable as we continue to expand and scale our services to advance health equity throughout the five boroughs. We also extend our heartfelt gratitude to Bobby for his extraordinary leadership, as we navigated the more recent complexities of the pandemic, celebrated the grand opening of our newest Ronald McDonald Family Room at NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, and implemented critical aspects of our strategic growth plan under his steadfast guidance.”

Formerly chief operating officer, vice chairman and US managing partner for PwC, Mr. Flanagan brings with him 39 years of experience in client service and PwC leadership. Throughout his tenure at PwC, Mr. Flanagan focused on identifying and maximizing operational strengths, creating an enhanced experience for employees, and developing strong relationships with stakeholders. Prior to his role as chief operating officer, vice chairman and US managing partner, he served as vice chairman, Client Service, for markets in the East Region of the United States and led the US Financial Services practice and the US Transaction Services practice.

Mr. Flanagan has held positions on numerous RMH-NY committees, including Audit, Compensation, Finance and Strategic Planning. In addition to his work with RMH-NY, he founded Hockey Helps a 501-C3 charity to assist individuals and families struggling with addiction, mental health and cancer.

Mr. Flanagan holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in accounting from LIU Post. He is a Certified Public Accountant in New York and Ohio, and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

About Ronald McDonald House New York

Located on East 73rd Street in New York, Ronald McDonald House New York (RMH-NY) is New York City’s House. The organization provides temporary housing for children with pediatric cancer and other serious illnesses and their families in a strong, supportive and caring environment that encourages and nurtures the development of child-to-child and parent-to-parent support systems. RMH-NY has served more than 59,000 families throughout all five boroughs of New York City, across the U.S. and around the world, and approximately 40% of families are international. Its 11-story, 79,000 square-foot House features 95 guestrooms – including six post-transplant suites – four full guest kitchens, laundry facilities, two outdoor terraces, private libraries, a dining room, living room and more. At the House, families are welcomed with love and comfort, and lifelong friendships are formed among people who understand what it’s like to cope with devastating diagnoses. RMH-NY’s programs help to provide families a sense of normalcy, including wellness programs, educational tutors, music, art, transportation, activities for siblings, holiday and birthday parties, specialized support groups and more. The organization’s presence extends well beyond the confines of the House, as RMH-NY is also committed to positively impacting communities across the five boroughs. Through partnerships with 16 of the city’s leading hospitals, RMH-NY provides critical services to families with children with serious illnesses at these hospitals working to address the social determinants of health inequalities faced within the New York City community. For more information, or to learn how to volunteer or donate, please visit rmh-newyork.org.