FuturMaster Enhances the Security and Resilience of Its Bloom Supply Chain Planning Platform with the AWS FTR Certification (Photo: FuturMaster)

BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FuturMaster is thrilled to announce that its Bloom platform has earned the AWS Foundational Technical Review (FTR) certification. This significant achievement underscores FuturMaster's commitment to technical excellence and robust standards for its Supply Chain Planning platform.

In an era of increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions, the FTR certification, an extension of AWS Well-Architected Review, highlights the criticality of security and resilience. Designed specifically for SaaS and cloud services, the certification not only identifies potential vulnerabilities but also verifies FuturMaster's compliance with AWS’s best practices, ensuring a safer experience for Bloom users.

This certification also enhances FuturMaster's presence on AWS's "Partner Search", reinforcing its position as a trusted partner.

Julien Chidiack, Chief Cloud Officer at FuturMaster, comments: “This milestone is a testament to our team's dedication and expertise. As we further our collaboration with AWS, our preferred Cloud partner, we remain committed to pioneering innovative solutions for enhanced supply chain planning”.

For more insights on FuturMaster's offerings and the recent FTR certification, please visit www.futurmaster.com.

About FuturMaster:

FuturMaster is a leading software vendor specializing in advanced Supply Chain Planning and Trade Promotion Management & Optimization (TPx) solutions. With over 600 customers across all industries, FuturMaster helps companies ‘unleash’ the inherent complexity of their supply chain, turning it into competitive advantages. Its Bloom platform combines technology, data, and business expertise to deliver best-fit solutions that drive growth, agility, resilience, and performance.

About AWS

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud, offering over 200 fully featured services from data centers globally. Millions of customers—including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies—are using AWS to lower costs, become more agile, and innovate faster.