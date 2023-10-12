Play for All - Logitech G Introduces Adaptive Gaming Kit for Access™ Controller for the PS5 Console

LAUSANNE, Switzerland & SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Logitech G, a brand of Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) and leading innovator of gaming technologies and gear, today announced that the award-winning Logitech G Adaptive Gaming Kit will be available for the Access™ controller for PS5 in January.

The Logitech G Adaptive Gaming Kit for Access controller is an official accessory kit that brings a collection of supplementary high-performance, durable buttons and triggers to gamers with accessibility needs.

“ We're proud to partner with Sony to deliver our Adaptive Gaming Kit to Playstation fans,” said Ujesh Desai, general manager at Logitech G. “ This new kit will bring even more customization options for gamers with disabilities who are eagerly anticipating the release of the Access controller for PS5.”

The Logitech G Adaptive Gaming Kit for Access controller empowers gamers with accessibility needs to adopt their preferred style of play by offering a set of controls that can be effortlessly customized to suit a diverse range of scenarios and configurations.

“ The Access controller is designed as an ‘out of the box’ solution for many players with disabilities, but we know there is a wide spectrum of diverse needs within the accessibility community,” said Hideaki Nishino, Senior Vice President of Platform Experience at Sony Interactive Entertainment. “ We appreciate Logitech G’s collaboration on this official accessory kit, which provides even more options for players and reflects our commitment to offer as many customization choices as possible.”

This comprehensive kit includes an extensive array of buttons and triggers, all equipped with gaming-grade components to ensure optimal performance and durability.

The Logitech G Adaptive Gaming Kit for Access controller includes two small buttons and two large buttons that feature gaming-grade mechanical switches. It also includes two light touch buttons, two variable trigger controls, configurable, firm gaming mats with a hook and loop system, custom PS5 controller labels, and velcro ties to maximize mounting options.

Pricing and Availability

The Logitech G Adaptive Gaming Kit for Access™ controller is expected to be available on LogitechG.com and through select retail stores in January 2024 for a suggested retail price of $79.99. In order to use the Logitech G Adaptive Gaming Kit for Access controller you must have a PS5 console and the Access controller, which will be available globally on December 6th, 2023.

