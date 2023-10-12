MercuryGate Announces Virtual V3 User Conference Agenda Featuring Insights Into the Future of Transportation & Logistics Management

Karen Oxenford-Melcher, VP of Global Pre-Sales at MercuryGate describes five features within the MercuryGate TMS that may be underutilized.

CARY, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MercuryGate® International, Inc., (MercuryGate) the largest dedicated transportation and logistics management solutions provider, today announced details of its upcoming virtual user conference, V3, featuring customer case studies, value-driven presentations and product-focused fireside chats. The V3 event will premier live October 17-19 from 2-4 PM (ET) and will be available for attendees to stream on-demand through the end of the year. Registration is free for all current MercuryGate customers.

“ Our goal for V3 is to help customers gain new insights into product usage that increase efficiency and profitability in their transportation operations,” said MercuryGate President and CEO Joe Juliano. “ Hosting this event virtually removes the barriers of travel and cost and serves as a springboard for continual deeper and strategic conversations between MercuryGate and our customers.”

V3 will offer more than 35 sessions focused on deriving immediate value from MercuryGate’s Smart Transportation platform and highlight MercuryGate customers, leadership and technical subject matter experts, as well as event sponsors. Each session will last between 10-20 minutes. Sessions will be intentionally brief to provide a broad overview of topics ranging from product education and training to specific customer use cases to new service offerings. By hosting in a virtual format, MercuryGate accommodates and engages with a larger percentage of its customer base resulting in exceeding attendance records for previous user conferences.

Loadsmart, Amazon Freight, SMC3, Trimble and Redwood Logistics are sponsors of the V3 event and will host virtual booths where attendees can learn more about their integrated offerings with MercuryGate. The event’s headline sponsor Loadsmart will share details on its dock scheduling integration with MercuryGate’s TMS.

Also included on the V3 agenda are presentations from MercuryGate customers including PODS, Cooke Aquaculture, DHL, MODE Logistics, Daikin America, Tractor Supply Company, Caliber Global and The Custom Companies.

The full V3 agenda, speaker bios and registration information can be found here. In addition to streaming V3 content, attendees can visit virtual sponsor booths, download related content and request follow-up information from their customer success relationship manager.

“ Hosting the V3 conference ensures that our customers have the knowledge, tools and resources to succeed in an ever-changing industry – both now and in the future,” said Juliano. “ We hope that every attendee and participant will gain valuable knowledge about product usage, customer success and professional services and training resources we deliver that help them thrive in the midst of dynamic market conditions.”

MercuryGate announced the customer success initiative at its 2022 Velocity user conference, unveiling the creation of the customer success team led by industry expert and veteran MercuryGate product leader Jen Saunders. The company’s customer success efforts continued with the rollout of a new support and services subscription model known as Customer Care+. MercuryGate was recently recognized in Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer: Transportation Management Systems report.

“ Our goal is to provide the best transportation management experience in the industry through our investments in taking care of our customers,” said Juliano. “ V3 represents our ongoing commitment, and we thank our customers and partners for their overwhelming engagement of this initiative.”

About MercuryGate

