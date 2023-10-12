CentralSquare Technologies and DATAMARK Partner to Enhance GIS Data Mapping for Faster Emergency Response

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CentralSquare Technologies, an industry leader in public sector technology, today announced a partnership with DATAMARK, the public safety geographic information systems (GIS) team of Michael Baker International and the go-to authority on GIS data for public safety. CentralSquare’s partnership with DATAMARK will help public safety agencies fully realize the potential of their GIS mapping data to better prepare, plan and respond to emergency incidents by using the most accurate location-based information available.

The partners will be sharing more details of the partnership at this week’s IACP 2023 Conference in San Diego at CentralSquare Booth #3539 and DATAMARK Booth #4025.

Today, more than 5,000 public safety agencies across North America trust CentralSquare’s industry-leading end-to-end public safety solutions to reduce response times and save lives with the most interoperable solutions on the market. Access to DATAMARK’s GIS Services and cloud-native solutions, including DATAMARK VEP, CloudAssign and INSIDE, will now be available across all CentralSquare public safety products, providing the highest levels of public safety GIS data completeness and accuracy for faster emergency response.

“The increased use of GIS mapping and visualization as a key tool for public safety professionals to leverage in their existing 9-1-1, CAD and RMS solutions for more accurate planning and faster responses to emergencies is an area CentralSquare is fully committed to leading,” shared Dara Brenner, Chief Product Officer at CentralSquare Technologies. “Through our partnership with DATAMARK, we are giving public safety agencies direct access to expert GIS data analysts and their tools so agencies can truly unlock the possibilities of using their GIS data to help save lives.”

“Access to accurate and complete public safety GIS data is critical to first responders as it allows them to quickly and accurately assess the situation and deploy resources as needed to save lives when seconds matter. DATAMARK’s partnership with CentralSquare gives thousands of public safety agencies the opportunity to make data-driven decisions with authoritative GIS data,” said Chris Friel, Associate VP, Strategic Partnerships at DATAMARK. “As GIS becomes the forefront to public safety response and emergency planning, DATAMARK and CentralSquare are leading the way to ensure agencies have the tools and guidance they need to make positive impacts in their communities.”

CentralSquare public safety users who leverage DATAMARK will receive access to the following benefits:

Access to expert and experienced GIS professionals to help create and cleanse GIS data, as well as provide actionable insights for improvement.

End-to-end GIS services and solutions to support local, regional and statewide transitions to NG9-1-1.

Award-winning GIS validation and data management tools in alignment with NENA standards and industry best practices.

Indoor Mapping software and services for users to precisely locate indoor incidents and create a common operating picture for public safety, school and facility management stakeholders.

About CentralSquare Technologies

CentralSquare Technologies is the largest independent public sector software provider that powers all aspects of managing local government to build smarter and safer communities. Public sectors across North America use CentralSquare to enable efficiencies and a seamless end-to-end integrated experience by using innovative, cloud-based solutions and automation. CentralSquare’s scalable technology helps state and local agencies thrive operationally, even during states of emergency in public safety when every second counts. Its intuitive enterprise software also includes user-friendly platforms to support public administration agencies with finance, asset, compliance, case management and much more to drive better public experiences.

As the market driver for advancing safety and justice with innovative technology, CentralSquare serves 3 out of 4 citizens across North America. The company is headquartered in Lake Mary, FL and has locations in North Carolina, South Dakota and British Columbia. More information is available at CentralSquare.com.

About DATAMARK

As trusted advisors in public safety, DATAMARK brings comprehensive, real-world expertise in police, fire, EMS and 9-1-1 leadership roles to Next Generation 9-1-1 transitions. The DATAMARK team leads the industry by shaping rules and legislation, and by building a suite of products and services that ensure accurate emergency response location data in life-critical situations. DATAMARK empowers its team and stakeholder partners to foster trusted relationships and cultivate data integrity for informed decision making. DATAMARK, the public safety GIS team of Michael Baker International, has decades of proven experience in mission-critical government addressing projects. The team works with clients to solve their complex needs, from data quality checks and addressing to workflow analysis and more. Learn more about the company at www.datamarkgis.com and follow DATAMARK on X (Twitter), LinkedIn and Facebook.