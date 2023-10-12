Dunkin’® Joy in Childhood Foundation® Distributes $4.3 Million in Grants to 224 Organizations Across the Country

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation announces the distribution of over $4 million in grants, including over $2.1 million awarded to 194 nonprofit organizations in 29 states across the country to serve their local communities and $2.2 million in funding to 30 organizations for its Signature Grant Programs. The Signature Grants Programs include:

Seven grants were awarded to increase the number of dogs who work full-time in children’s hospitals to bring joy to kids battling illness. Teen Prom Program: Eleven grants were awarded to provide a teen prom experience to pediatric patients, ages 13-19, and are intended to fund the full experience – from venue, to decor, signage, food and beverage, and more. A focus of the program is to specifically provide the experience to teens who are not able to attend their own prom due to illness.

Dunkin' Connecting Joy: Four grants were awarded to provide hospitals with funding to bring gaming experiences to their pediatric patients.

These grants solidify the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation’s commitment to bringing the simple joys of childhood to kids battling hunger or illness.

“We are thrilled to be able to provide grants to amazing nonprofits that share the same vision of the Joy in Childhood Foundation’s goal of bringing joy to kids where they need it most,” said Victor Carvalho, Dunkin’ Franchisee and Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation. “The Dunkin’ franchisees are committed to giving back to the communities we serve, and it is an honor to be able to support and provide children with these programs to make their days a little brighter.”

These grants will fuel a variety of programs for kids battling hunger including weekend backpack programs, mobile and school pantry programs, as well as after school meals so that kids have access to food outside of school. Funds will also support programming for kids battling illness including specialized camps, sensory rooms, and art and music therapy, among other initiatives. These programs provide joyful experiences and environments for pediatric patients and their families.

Since its inception in 2006, the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation has granted more than $49 million to national and local nonprofits. To learn more about the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, visit www.bringjoy.org and follow on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation

The Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, the charitable foundation supported by Dunkin’, provides the simple joys of childhood to kids battling hunger or illness. The Foundation partners with food banks, children’s hospitals and nonprofit organizations to fund joyful environments and joyful experiences for kids when they need it most. Since 2006, the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation has granted more than $49 million to hundreds of national and local charities across the country thanks to the generosity of its franchisees, guests, vendor partners and employees. For more information, please visit www.bringjoy.org.

About Dunkin’

Dunkin’, founded in 1950, is the largest coffee and donuts brand in the United States, with more than 13,200 restaurants in nearly 40 global markets. Dunkin’ is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit DunkinDonuts.com and InspireBrands.com.