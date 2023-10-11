Cornbread Hemp Launches America’s First USDA Organic CBD Sleep Gummy, with 2mg of THC Per Serving

Cornbread Hemp's new CBD Sleep Gummies are formulated to support a healthy sleep cycle without melatonin. Watch this video to learn more.

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cornbread Hemp, a nationally recognized leader in the CBD industry, proudly announces the launch of their USDA organic CBD Sleep Gummies – the first ever CBD gummies for sleep to be USDA certified organic.

Sourced from Kentucky hemp flowers, valerian root, chamomile, lavender and crushed rose petals, Cornbread Hemp's CBD Sleep Gummies offer a natural alternative to support a good night's sleep, without melatonin. The company is committed to providing customers with the highest-quality full spectrum CBD gummies that include up to 2mg of THC per serving, verified by third-party lab tests.

"We're proud to lead the industry by offering the very first USDA organic CBD sleep gummy,” said Eric Zipperle, CEO of Cornbread Hemp: “We believe that supplementing the endocannabinoid system is essential for overall well-being and a healthy sleep cycle, and our melatonin-free approach distinguishes us in the market. We are committed to providing our customers with a natural, organic, and effective solution for a good night's sleep."

The decision to produce Cornbread’s USDA organic CBD Sleep Gummies without melatonin caters to the growing consumer concern about melatonin's potential side effects, and the safety hazards of using it long term. Instead, Cornbread’s CBD Sleep Gummies harness the beneficial properties of CBD and THC to support a healthy sleep cycle, while adhering to the rigorous standards set by the USDA organic program.

Cornbread Hemp's CBD Sleep Gummies are now available for purchase on their official website, cornbreadhemp.com and through select retail partners.

About Cornbread Hemp: Cornbread Hemp has become a nationally recognized leader in the CBD industry by producing the highest quality full spectrum CBD products in America. Founded in 2019 by CEO Eric Zipperle and Jim Higdon, author of The Cornbread Mafia, Cornbread Hemp has grown into a national leader in the CBD market by offering USDA organic CBD products made from Kentucky-grown hemp. Cornbread Hemp products are available to customers in all 50 states and US territories via their website and on the shelves of hundreds of natural food retailers in more than 30 states.