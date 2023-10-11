GEHA Unveils Medical and Dental Plans Available to Federal Employees, Retired Military and Their Dependents in 2024

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Government Employees Health Association, Inc. (“GEHA,” pronounced G.E.H.A ) today unveiled the medical, dental and Medicare Advantage plans offered to eligible federal employees, retired military and their dependents for the 2024 calendar year.

GEHA’s 2024 plan options reflect its steadfast commitment to address members’ needs at every stage of life with affordable plans that empower individuals to achieve greater overall health and wellness.

“As a member-driven association specializing in government employee health benefits, federal employees can count on our experience and some great new product offerings in 2024,” said Art Nizza, DSW, GEHA President and CEO.

For 2024, GEHA is retaining default plan status for federal employees with its Elevate product as the lowest priced nationwide option in the Self Only tier. GEHA is also introducing two new GEHA Medicare Advantage Plans with its High and Standard plans. GEHA is offering these plans in collaboration with UnitedHealthcare® via the UnitedHealthcare® GEHA Group Medicare Advantage (PPO) plans. Rounding out the 2024 offerings are two additional health plans and two dental plans.

Eligible individuals can enroll in GEHA’s plans and select their benefits when Open Season for federal employees and retirees begins on Nov. 13, 2023. Open Season for the Federal Employees Health Benefits Program (FEHBP) and Federal Employees Dental and Vision Insurance Program (FEDVIP) will end at midnight EST on Dec. 11, 2023.

“GEHA offers a national portfolio with a wide breadth of plans, including the most popular High Deductible Health Plan for federal employees. Members will find plan options for 2024 that are designed to strike the optimum balance between costs and coverage, regardless of whether they are beginning their career, starting a young family, sending young adults out into the world or embracing retirement after years of service,” added Nizza.

Prospective members are encouraged to visit geha.com, where knowledgeable experts are available via interactive chat or in one-on-one sessions. GEHA FedViser benefits experts can also be reached at 800.262.4342 (for information on medical plans) and at 877.590.4342 (for information on dental plans) Monday–Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. central time.

GEHA also offers an interactive plan comparison tool at geha.com/CompareMedical, which allows members to compare up to four GEHA plans at a time to help ensure they make the best selection.

Medical Plans Offered for 2024

GEHA’s network offers access to millions of providers throughout the United States, including pediatricians, family physicians, behavioral and mental health experts and specialists in every field — allowing members to select providers offering the best in diagnostic and clinical care. GEHA’s plans also offer numerous benefits, from telehealth to a vision benefit, with low or no copay on every plan.

New for 2024 — Medicare Advantage Plan Options

GEHA is introducing two new Medicare Advantage plans: the GEHA Standard Medicare Advantage Plan and the GEHA High Medicare Advantage Plan. GEHA is offering these plans in collaboration with UnitedHealthcare.

These plans deliver all the benefits of Medicare (Parts A and B), including prescription drug coverage (Part D) and additional benefits and features, at no extra cost to members. Eligible members who will have Medicare Parts A and B as their primary coverage in the 2024 calendar year can enroll when the Original Medicare and Medicare Advantage open enrollment period begins on October 15, 2023.

High Deductible Health Plan (HDHP)

Designed to provide savvy savers who focus on the future with an economical option, GEHA’s fastest-growing medical plan is the most popular HDHP choice among federal employees.

New this year for HDHP, GEHA increased its generous HSA contribution to $1,000 for Self Only and $2,000 for Self Plus One and Self & Family. Additionally, the HDHP plan offers unlimited telehealth visits, including mental health.

Standard

Created to provide families of all sizes with a plan option that features a low deductible and predictable coverage for routine appointments with providers, GEHA’s Standard plan offers affordable premiums and low copays, along with robust maternity coverage.

New this year for Standard, the Standard plan deepens its commitment to supporting federally employed families by offering infertility coverage and, for children under 18, a $0 copay for one non-preventive primary care physician visit and two urgent care visits per year.

Elevate

Elevate is the FEHBP default plan, featuring one of the lowest premiums in the nation and low copays for doctor visits. Elevate is designed to deliver basic coverage and perks that help members maintain their focus on complete wellness. With Elevate, members can earn up to $500 a year per person in Wellness Pays rewards. In addition, Wellness Pays offers subscribers a $50 Reward when they participate in a behavioral health visit.

High

GEHA’s High plan features comprehensive coverage of brand name and specialty prescriptions, low copays for doctor visits, $1,000 for Medicare Part B premium reimbursement and waived coinsurance and copays for Medicare members.

Elevate Plus

Created for proactive members who always stay in-network, Elevate Plus features low copays for non-traditional care (like acupuncture and chiropractic care), low deductibles and mental health benefits, including telehealth. Similar to Elevate, Elevate Plus members can earn up to $500 a year per person in Wellness Pays rewards.

Dental Plans for 2024

Members can choose from two competitively priced, dedicated dental plans for the 2024 plan year, both of which are designed to ensure hassle-free and easy access to providers for everything from preventive services to procedures. GEHA’s dental plans provide access to one of the nation’s largest dental networks, with nearly 425,000 locations and no waiting period for orthodontic procedures for adults and children.

New in 2024 for GEHA’s dental plans, nitrous oxide will now be covered for all ages for all procedures, if medically necessary. In addition, prefabricated porcelain/ceramic crowns on primary teeth will now be covered, limited to one per patient, per tooth, per lifetime for children under 15 years of age.

GEHA’s dental plans also include a vision benefit that provides a $5 routine eye exam, plus discounts on frames, lenses and Lasik.

Standard Dental Plan

Standard dental offers peace of mind for those who prioritize routine dental health and wellness through in-network check-ups, with $0 in-network preventive care that includes one teledentistry evaluation annually. Standard dental includes an in-network annual maximum of $2,500 per person.

High Dental Plan

High dental offers comprehensive dental care for those who value oral health, want to plan for future procedures and value the freedom to go to any provider nationwide, with $0 in-network preventive care that includes three cleanings and one teledentistry evaluation annually. High dental includes an unlimited annual maximum benefit per person.

GEHA offers an interactive plan comparison tool at geha.com/CompareDental, which lets members compare the High and Standard plans side by side to ensure they make the best selection.

Premiums for GEHA dental plans can be found by ZIP Code at geha.com/DentalRates.

This is a brief description of GEHA’s FEHBP and FEDVIP plan features. Please review GEHA’s federal brochures, which are available at geha.com. All benefits are subject to the definitions, limitations and exclusions outlined in the federal brochures.

*Benefits, features and/or devices vary by plan/area. Limitations, exclusions and/or network restrictions may apply.

About GEHA

GEHA (Government Employees Health Association, Inc., pronounced G.E.H.A.) is a nonprofit member association that provides medical and dental benefits to more than 2 million federal employees and retirees, military retirees and their families. Offering one of the largest medical and dental benefit provider networks available to federal employees in the United States, GEHA empowers health and wellness by meeting its members where they are, when they need care.

Headquartered in Lee’s Summit, Missouri, with approximately 1,500 employees, GEHA is committed to its members and their communities. To learn more, follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, X and Instagram, and visit geha.com.