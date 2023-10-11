Nokē Migrates to AWS to Enhance Cloud-Based, Digital Customer Experience

TEMPLE, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Janus International Group, Inc (NYSE: JBI) (“Janus”), a leading provider of cutting-edge access control technologies and building product solutions for the self-storage, commercial, and industrial sectors, today announced the complete backend migration of Nokē to Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS). This successful migration allows Nokē to continue to lead digital innovation by leveraging AWS’s leading industrial internet of things (IoT), artificial intelligence, and security capabilities. Running on AWS, Nokē has increased its availability and global reach, enabled real-time over-the-air device management, and improved the owner-operator and end-user experience through latency reduction and improved data synchronization.

Sanjay Khinvasara, EVP & Chief Engineering Officer of Nokē, said of the project, “We moved our entire customer base to AWS to take advantage of the stability and functionality of the world’s leading cloud provider. As part of this transition, we optimized the application code and implemented additional network monitoring and diagnostics. This migration, along with our commitment to future improvements, provides our customers with improved cloud connectivity, performance, operations, and quality assurance benefits.”

Since completing this complex migration to AWS, the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud computing platform, Nokē has seen processing times drop to half for almost all functions and across-the-board improvement. This significant achievement is largely due to the redesign of the database structure, code improvements, and inherent architecture improvements provided by AWS.

Nokē is a complete smart access control solution that allows customers to easily access the facility entry points and individual self-storage unit doors from their smart device. The award-winning Nokē offering includes smart keypads and smart locks, as well as the Nokē cloud-based software and mobile app. Nokē is designed to improve the security of individual self-storage units while also benefiting facility owners by automating operational processes such as lock checks and overlocking. Janus has distinguished itself as the technology leader in self-storage by combining its premium storage offerings with new and innovative technologies that redefine the total self-storage experience.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, Inc. (janusintl.com) is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of turn-key self-storage, commercial and industrial building solutions, including roll-up and swing doors, hallway systems, re-locatable storage units and facility and door automation technologies. The Janus team operates out of several U.S. locations and seven locations internationally.

