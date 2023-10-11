The Institutes Now Affiliated With the Insurance Accounting and Systems Association (IASA)

MALVERN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Institutes, a not-for-profit comprised of diverse affiliates that educate, elevate, and connect people in the essential disciplines of risk management and insurance, have affiliated with the Insurance Accounting and Systems Association (IASA), which primarily focuses on providing education and networking opportunities within the areas of insurance accounting and finance.

"We are excited by the opportunity IASA provides for The Institutes to serve those specifically interested in the critical areas of insurance accounting and finance," said Peter L. Miller, CPCU, president and CEO of The Institutes. “We are looking forward to leveraging The Institutes’ expertise and resources in collaboration with the IASA to expand the valuable education and networking opportunities available to this segment of the risk management and insurance ecosystem."

The affiliation also enables IASA to realize operational efficiencies while increasing its ability to serve and grow membership by leveraging The Institutes’ breadth and depth of subject-matter expertise throughout other areas of risk management and insurance. IASA will maintain its current membership services, chapters and events, and will operate as a business unit of The Institutes.

“The affiliation is an exciting time in the evolution of IASA and a strong addition to The Institutes,” said Douglas Ramsey, the 2023–24 IASA board chair and vice president of technology for cloud enablement at Travelers. “IASA will continue to serve and grow membership by joining The Institutes in the collective work to educate, elevate, and connect those in risk management and insurance.”

"We are thrilled to welcome the IASA to The Institutes as an affiliate not-for-profit organization,” said Spenser Villwock, CAE, executive director and president of The Institutes CPCU Society, and who will also provide strategic guidance to the IASA. “Together, we will proudly serve the members and mission of IASA moving forward. Our shared future looks incredibly bright.”

The affiliation with IASA further expands The Institutes’ dedication to educating, elevating, and connecting those within the risk management and insurance community. The addition of IASA's statutory accounting professionals to The Institutes’ growing organization will bring new expertise and perspectives to the forefront, further enhancing the knowledge base of the insurance field.

About The Institutes

The Institutes® are a not-for-profit comprised of diverse affiliates that educate, elevate, and connect people in the essential disciplines of risk management and insurance. Through products and services offered by The Institutes nearly 20 affiliated business units, people and organizations are empowered to help those in need with a focus on understanding, predicting, and preventing losses to create a more resilient world. Learn more at Global.TheInstitutes.org.

The Institutes is a registered trademark of The Institutes. All rights reserved.

About IASA

For almost 100 years, IASA, a 501(c)(3), has served as the trusted source for knowledge and innovation that guides the community of insurance professionals. IASA’s community roots, consisting of thousands of members and insurance constituents, in addition to 22 national chapters, run deep, with a mission to accelerate professional growth to shape, influence, elevate and strengthen the insurance industry. Its vision is to be the definitive source of trusted knowledge, credible collaboration, and common business interests that drives future industry innovation through the practice and alliance of insurance professionals.

Learn more at IASA.org.