RaeLynn Announces Tour Partnership With Xlear and Spry Today’s Leader in Natural Health Products

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--One of today’s leading country female songwriters and streaming acts and two-time ACM “New Female Vocalist” nominee RaeLynn has teamed up with Xlear and Spry, today’s leading provider of natural nasal and oral care products. This partnership brings together RaeLynn’s insight as a mother and artist who is on the road traveling often with the trusted relief provided by Xlear and Spry, offering a harmonious solution for nasal and oral hygiene solutions for overall wellness.

“We are thrilled to welcome RaeLynn to the Xlear family,” said Nate Jones, founder & CEO of Xlear, the parent company of Xlear and Spry. “Her talent, authenticity, and dedication to empowering others align perfectly with our commitment to improving respiratory and oral health naturally. Together, we will raise awareness about the importance of nasal and oral hygiene and offer solutions that make a positive difference in people's lives.”

RaeLynn continues to carve her unique lane in country music amassing over ONE BILLION streams and over 2.5 million followers on social media having released four tracks this year as well as her first children's book, “Raisin’ Me A Country Girl,” through Brave Books.

RaeLynn embodies the spirit of resilience and empowerment, making her the perfect ambassador for Xlear and Spry products. RaeLynn will now lend her support to Xlear and Spry’s mission of providing effective, natural solutions for sinus, nasal and oral health. “A singer’s health is key to longevity and the ability to sing consistently and clearly,” says the award-winning singer-songwriter RaeLynn. “I am excited to partner with Xlear on my remaining tour dates in 2023 and into 2024,” she added.

Xlear Nasal Spray is widely recognized for its patented saline and xylitol formula, which helps moisturize and cleanse nasal passages, providing relief from congestion and promoting overall respiratory health. RaeLynn's involvement will contribute to spreading the message of the brand’s effectiveness and the importance of maintaining clear nasal passages and healthy teeth for overall well-being.

Fans and followers of both RaeLynn and Xlear Nasal Spray can expect exciting collaborations, exclusive content, and engaging initiatives that highlight the benefits of nasal and oral care and the power of music.

For more information about Xlear Nasal Spray and their partnership with RaeLynn, please visit Xlear's Website and follow RaeLynn on her social media channels by clicking HERE.

About RaeLynn

Two-time ACM New Female Vocalist nominee RaeLynn continues to carve her unique lane in country music with her gift for storytelling through songwriting, accented by a one-of-a-kind, electric personality. As she prepares for an upcoming full-length album release, RaeLynn delivered new songs in 2023 including, “It’s Happening Right Here,” “Broken One,” “Somebody Else," and “What’s Wrong With That.” Since starting her career a decade ago, RaeLynn has become a multi-faceted artist in her own right, releasing a children’s book, “Raisin’ Me A Country Girl,” the namesake of her 2022 hit song, becoming the first country face to represent the global beauty brand Too Faced and making her acting debut in the Hallmark Channel’s “A Nashville Christmas Carol.” With over 2.5 MILLION followers across her online platforms, RaeLynn has both GOLD ("Love Triangle," "Lonely Call") and PLATINUM ("God Made Girls") singles to her name amassing over ONE BILLION total career streams and over 100 MILLION global streams on her 2021 independently-released full-length album BAYTOWN. BAYTOWN followed RaeLynn’s widely praised debut WILDHORSE which arrived at #1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart and was recognized among the best Country albums of 2017 by Rolling Stone, UPROXX and Stereogum. Since becoming a mother in September 2021, her outlook on life has been enriched with growing a family and leaving a legacy of purpose. In doing so, she unapologetically has begun accepting speaking engagements and divulging an unfettered, raw perspective of her inspiring life experiences. For more information visit www.raelynn.com.

About Xlear Nasal Spray and Spry Oral Care

Founded in 2000, Xlear, Inc. is recognized as the leading manufacturer of natural, proactive nasal and oral hygiene products with xylitol. Xlear nasal hygiene and Spry dental defense products are currently sold in over 50,000 pharmacies, grocery stores, and online in 40 countries worldwide. Xlear is committed to providing consumers with the highest quality products while striving to educate medical and dental professionals, as well their patients, about how using xylitol instead of sugar can help people live a much healthier and happy life. Xlear is supported by a team of doctors, hygienists and scientists who advocate the use and benefits of xylitol through continuous clinical research. Xlear, Inc. offers Xlear Nasal Spray, an award-winning, patented saline and xylitol nasal solution; a complete line of oral health products offered under the Spry Dental Defense System; and Lite&Sweet, a xylitol and erythritol sweetener used as a sugar substitute in cooking, baking and general consumption. For more information visit www.xlear.com.