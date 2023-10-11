GlobalScale Launches New Energy Harvesting Bluetooth LE 5.3 Module with the Extremely Low-power ATM33/e Series SoC from Atmosic Technologies

CAMPBELL, Calif. & ANAHEIM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GlobalScale, a leading IoT solutions provider, and Atmosic Technologies, an innovator in extreme-low-power wireless communication platforms, today announced the availability of a new Bluetooth 5.3 module with integrated energy harvesting capabilities.

GlobalScale has chosen the ATM3330e, which is part of Atmosic’s ATM33/e series of SoCs, as the core silicon used in the newest member of the RistrettoBin family of Bluetooth LE modules. The new module, the GTI-ATM3330e, builds on the success of GlobalScale's earlier Atmosic-based ATM2 module. The new GTI-ATM3330e module has a more powerful Arm Cortex-M33F microcontroller than its predecessor, with additional RAM (128KB) and support for the Bluetooth 5.3 standard and energy harvesting.

The GTI-ATM3330e module supports four harvesting methods: photovoltaic (light), motion, thermal, and radio frequency (RF). The integrated power management unit is designed to source energy primarily from harvested sources and save excess harvested energy to any storage element implemented into a customer design. The module supports several energy storage configurations to extend the life of standard batteries or work with a rechargeable battery. The module can even allow devices to operate battery-free with capacitor storage.

“With its high levels of integration and energy harvesting functionality, the ATM33-based module enables GlobalScale’s customers to make products that use a single battery for the life of their product,” said Bryan Cheng, VP for Sales & Marketing at GlobalScale Technologies. “Atmosic’s energy harvesting technology also makes it possible for devices to operate without any battery at all.”

Key features of the ATM3330e module:

Bluetooth Low-Energy 5.3 compliant

64 MHz Arm Cortex-M33F MCU

64 KB ROM, 128 KB RAM, 512 KB NVM

Wide 1.1 – 4.2v input voltage support

Supports RF, photovoltaic, thermal, mechanical, and other energy harvesting sources

Support external energy storage interface supports a variety of storage options

Support I 2 C (2), I 2 S, SPI (2), UART (2), PWM (8), 31 GPIOs

C (2), I S, SPI (2), UART (2), PWM (8), 31 GPIOs Supports quad SPI

Supports 11-bit application ADC, 4 external, 5 internal channels, up to 2 Msps

Supports two mono or one stereo digital microphone input (PDM)

Support 8 x 20 keyboard matrix controller (KSM)

Supports quadrature decoder (QDEC)

Supports SWD for interactive debugging

“With the introduction of fully certified modules based on the ATM33 series SoC, sustainability is a real and viable option for IoT developers of all applications and project volumes,” said Dylan Ko, Director of Product Marketing at Atmosic Technologies. “Partners such as GlobalScale bring fantastic time-to-market and value-add through their custom design service capabilities, which in turn help reduce the ever-increasing toxic side effects of battery use in the IoT.”

To support customers developing their applications with the GTIM333E module, GlobalScale offers a full-featured development kit (GTI-ATM3330E-DEV), available from leading distributors such as Mouser and directly from GlobalScale for USD $99. The development kit supports a host of peripherals including an LTE-M1/GNSS module, temperature sensor, and a 3-axis accelerometer for developers creating a broad range of IoT projects.

About Atmosic Technologies

Atmosic™ Technologies is an innovative semiconductor company, designing ultra-low power wireless and energy harvesting solutions to dramatically reduce device dependency on batteries, aiming to deliver the longest battery life for connected devices. The company’s products enable the development of an IoT device ecosystem that gives designers and manufacturers the ability to dramatically lower costs and efforts associated with maintaining the growing IoT in the Personal, Home, Auto, Healthcare, Industrial, Enterprise and Smart Cities segments. This allows Atmosic to reduce ecological impacts with its vision of dramatically reduced battery consumption in the IoT.

For more information visit www.atmosic.com.

About GlobalScale

GlobalScale is an innovative ODM (Original Design Manufacturer) that specializes in the wireless and IoT markets. With facilities in the USA, Taiwan, and China, GlobalScale provides world-class design and manufacturing capabilities for customers in a variety of markets and regions.

GlobalScale not only manufactures the BLE modules but also provides turnkey design and manufacturing services for products built around this module and chipset. GlobalScale Technologies provides complete firmware, software, and hardware resources built upon the FCC-certified module and SDK.