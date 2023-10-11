Oshkosh Corporation Partners with Manufacture 2030 to Enhance Supply Chain Sustainability

OSHKOSH, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK), a leading innovator of purpose-built vehicles and equipment, today announced a strategic partnership with Manufacture 2030 to move the company closer to establishing its science-based targets. Oshkosh is the first manufacturer of purpose-built commercial vehicles on the Manufacture 2030 platform.

Manufacture 2030 provides global brands, corporations and their small and medium-sized suppliers with the data, tools and support they need to help meet their GHG emissions reduction targets. Manufacture 2030’s unique software platform and support services help measure, manage and reduce emissions across global supply chains.

In the first phase of the partnership, Oshkosh is offering the Manufacture 2030 platform to its top 300 suppliers. These suppliers represent an estimated 75 percent of Oshkosh’s total supply chain emissions. Manufacture 2030’s platform will help suppliers identify which actions to take to measure, manage and reduce carbon emissions and trim operational costs.

“At Oshkosh, sustainability is integrated into everything we do,” said Kevin Tubbs, vice president, chief ethics, compliance and sustainability officer, Oshkosh Corporation. “Our partnership with Manufacture 2030 will help our suppliers create carbon action plans to drive sustainable growth. Manufacture 2030 is a key program for Oshkosh to help us measure and reduce our supply chain emissions effectively and to make progress towards achieving our sustainability goals.”

Across the company, Oshkosh is making steady progress in its sustainability efforts, including the expansion of its purpose-built, battery-electric-powered products. Electric vehicle (EV) offerings now include North America’s first fully integrated, zero-emission electric refuse collection vehicle, North America’s first electric fire truck, the world’s first all-electric scissor lift, the next-generation delivery vehicle (NGDV) for the United States Postal Service and an electric airport rescue and fire fighting (ARFF) vehicle.

Oshkosh is committed to people and our planet. Oshkosh Corporation has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI) for four consecutive years, highlighting our commitment to sustainable business practices. In addition, Oshkosh has been named one of America’s Most Responsible and One of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek, one of FORTUNE’s World’s Most Admired Companies and recognized by Ethisphere as one of the World’s Most Ethical companies.

To learn more, or to access the fiscal year 2022 Sustainability Report, please click here oshkoshcorp.com.

About Oshkosh Corporation

At Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK), we make innovative, mission-critical equipment to help everyday heroes advance communities around the world. Headquartered in Wisconsin, Oshkosh Corporation employs approximately 17,000 team members worldwide, all united behind a common purpose: to make a difference in people’s lives. Oshkosh products can be found in more than 150 countries under the brands of JLG®, Hinowa, Power Towers, Pierce®, MAXIMETAL, Oshkosh® Defense, McNeilus®, IMT®, Jerr-Dan®, Frontline™ Communications, Oshkosh® Airport Products, JBT® AeroTech and Pratt Miller. For more information, visit www.oshkoshcorp.com.

®, ™ All brand names referred to in this news release are trademarks of Oshkosh Corporation or its subsidiary companies.

About Manufacture 2030

Manufacture 2030 provides global brands, corporations and their small and medium-sized suppliers with the data, tools and support they need to be certain they can hit their GHG emissions reduction targets. Manufacturer 2030’s unique software platform and support services help measure, manage, and reduce emissions across global supply chains. Clients include leading brands like: Reckitt, Bayer, GSK, and Toyota. For more information, please visit manufacture2030.com

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that the Company believes to be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s future financial position, business strategy, targets, projected sales, costs, earnings, capital expenditures, debt levels and cash flows, and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “should,” “project” or “plan” or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company’s control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include the Company's ability to successfully integrate the AeroTech acquisition and to realize the anticipated benefits associated with the same; the risks associated with international operations and sales, including compliance with the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act; the Company’s ability to comply with complex laws and regulations applicable to U.S. government contractors; cybersecurity risks and costs of defending against, mitigating and responding to data security threats and breaches impacting the Company; the Company’s ability to successfully identify, complete and integrate other acquisitions and to realize the anticipated benefits associated with the same; and risks related to the Company’s ability to successfully execute on its strategic road map and meet its long-term financial goals. Additional information concerning these and other factors is contained in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company assumes no obligation, and disclaims any obligation, to update information contained in this news release. Investors should be aware that the Company may not update such information until the Company’s next quarterly earnings conference call, if at all.