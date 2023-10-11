ClinConnect Partners with Conduit Pharmaceuticals on Cocrystal Development Program for AZD1656

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ClinConnect, a first-of-its-kind platform redefining how patients and clinical trials find each other, today announced a partnership with Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: CDT) (“Conduit Pharmaceuticals” or “Conduit”), a multi-asset clinical stage disease-agnostic life science company providing an efficient model for compound development, to conduct a cocrystal development program to evaluate Conduit’s AZD1656 compound.

AZD1656 is a molecule with potential treatment applications currently in a wide variety of autoimmune disorders. The cocrystal program will seek to identify, characterize, and validate suitable cocrystal partners for AZD1656 to solve for current challenges associated with solubility, stability, and bioavailability. Pharmaceutical cocrystals may improve vital physicochemical characteristics of a drug, including solubility, dissolution, bioavailability, and stability of pharmaceutical compounds, while maintaining its therapeutic activity.

“This partnership is a significant milestone for ClinConnect and is directly in line with our mission to build the bridge between patients and the treatments they deserve access to,” said Robert Maxwell, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of ClinConnect. “We deploy a variety of tools, both for patient use and at the infrastructure level, to accelerate the process of finding care and getting patients access to life-saving innovations earlier. Our collaboration with Conduit to advance this promising compound is an excellent example of how we can plug in to streamline and advance research, advocate for the patient, and solve problems.”

ClinConnect was founded with a philosophy to ensure patients have better access to the care they deserve. Starting with a flagship platform that provides a flourishing community for patients and their healthcare teams, ClinConnect offers an easy-to-navigate, real-time map of every trial known to the FDA that proactively matches patients to relevant studies. The company also works directly with industry through its innovative and patient-centric trial design, regulatory navigation, and connection with all stakeholders across the healthcare continuum to drive faster drug development and medical innovation, ultimately working through all possible avenues to connect patients with treatments that could save lives.

“Working with ClinConnect to develop this cocrystal program and advance AZD1656 was a natural fit. Together, we hope to move this compound forward faster than through traditional channels and with the same scientific rigor,” said Dr. Dave Tapolczay, Chief Executive Officer of Conduit. “AZD1656 has shown promise in early studies already conducted by AstraZeneca, and we are thrilled at its potential.”

About ClinConnect

ClinConnect is a technology company redefining how patients and clinical trials find each other. The company’s platform, an easy-to-navigate, real-time map of every trial known to the FDA, proactively matches patients and their care teams to relevant studies across the U.S. By breaking down the barriers many face when fighting disease, ClinConnect increases the probability of finding life changing clinical trials, notifying those eligible, and helping them through the application process. ClinConnect aims to ensure patients have better access to the care they deserve, to accelerate clinical trial enrollment from months to days, and to enable faster drug development and medical innovation. To learn more visit https://clinconnect.io/.

About Conduit Pharmaceuticals

Conduit is a disease-agnostic life science company providing an efficient model for compound development. Conduit is a departure from the traditional pharma/biotech business model whereby, typically, companies shepherd their assets through regulatory approval. Conduit acquires Phase II-ready assets and then seeks an exit through third-party license deals following successful clinical trials. Conduit is led by a highly experienced team of pharmaceutical executives, including Dr. David Tapolczay and Dr. Freda Lewis-Hall, and was established to fund the development of clinical molecules licensed from major pharmaceutical companies.