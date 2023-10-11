LYLA and Balance Concierge Unite to Drive Workforce Innovation, Combat Burnout, and Simplify Everyday Experiences

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LYLA, a leading provider of innovative employee benefits solutions, and Balance Concierge, a trusted name in onsite concierge services, are thrilled to announce a transformative partnership to enhance the employee benefits landscape. This collaboration solidifies LYLA’s focus on the healthcare industry, combining LYLA's cutting-edge technology and robust marketplace with Balance Concierge's industry-leading concierge services to deliver an unparalleled employee experience.

The partnership comes as a response to the evolving needs of modern workplaces, where employees increasingly seek personalized and time-saving solutions to improve their well-being. By joining forces, LYLA and Balance Concierge can provide organizations with a comprehensive solution to support employee productivity, wellness, and overall satisfaction.

"We are delighted to partner with Balance Concierge to redefine the employee benefits space,” said LYLA Founder & CEO Marsha McVicker. “By integrating our advanced technology and comprehensive marketplace with Balance Concierge's service excellence, we can provide a transformative solution to our clients that simplifies employees' lives, reduces stress, and promotes well-being."

LYLA and Balance Concierge will offer innovative solutions that optimize the utilization of employee benefits and bridge service gaps through an expansive marketplace. Employees can access a broad range of services, including virtual assistants, wellness resources, travel planning, childcare, and much more, via LYLA’s app-based platform and Balance Concierge’s onsite concierge services.

"This partnership represents an extraordinary opportunity to deliver personalized, curated services to employees everywhere," stated Judy Foley, Founder & CEO of Balance Concierge. "Regardless of whether they work onsite, remotely, or at a satellite location, every employee will have equal access to effectively reduce day-to-day stressors, fostering a healthier, happier, and more engaged workforce."

LYLA brings 20 years of healthcare and corporate experience to the partnership, serving customers such as Vanderbilt, NewYork-Presbyterian, Intuit, Intel, Kohl's, Northwestern Mutual, and many others. Their technology-driven approach and commitment to exceptional user experiences have established them as a leader in the industry. With its longstanding reputation for delivering top-tier concierge services to leading healthcare systems, Balance Concierge has been trusted to enhance employee satisfaction and work-life balance for over 20 years.

About LYLA:

Burnout is a real problem in every industry; LYLA is the “anti-burnout benefit”. LYLA is an easy-to-access platform, that lives on any device, designed to help navigate complex life situations and provide a direct connection to easy solutions. Our technology leverages the benefits companies already provide for their employees and houses an expansive marketplace to fill in the gaps. With a focus on delivering exceptional user experiences and time-saving solutions, LYLA empowers individuals to focus on what matters most. Our team of Solution Specialists is there to make sure we get everything right. That’s what truly sets LYLA apart from traditional employee assistance programs: our solution is driven by cutting-edge technology but powered by real, live people. LYLA is available now in the App Store and Google Play. For more information and to experience the new LYLA at your company, visit https://helpmelyla.com/.

About Balance Concierge:

With over thirty years of experience in healthcare leadership, including both clinical and non-clinical areas, Balance Concierge was launched in 2008 by a previous healthcare administrator. Maintaining a passion for helping people lead healthier lives, Balance Concierge is one of the only national concierge and personal assistant firms with a focus on healthcare systems and healthcare-related companies, taking great. pride in adding work-life balance to the lives of busy medical staff, caregivers, and patients. The Balance team helps staff by providing services such as fulfilling personal, home and career chores that, at times, can feel overwhelming to accomplish. For patients, most visits and stays in a hospital are unexpected, leaving family members or friends to have to pick up where they may have left off. That’s where Balance Concierge steps in; helping to find pet care, pick up dry cleaning, (re)arrange travel plans and locate lodging, food, or other information for visitors not familiar with the area.