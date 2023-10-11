Nymbus Leverages Scienaptic's AI Platform to Supercharge Credit Decisioning for Clients

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading global AI-powered credit decision platform provider, Scienaptic AI, announced today that Nymbus, a premier provider of cloud-based financial technology solutions, has chosen its platform to deliver AI-powered credit decisioning to its clients. The deployment will enable Nymbus bank and credit union clients to enhance and automate their credit decisioning by utilizing Scienaptic's fair, inclusive, and regulatory-compliant AI platform.

Nymbus equips financial institutions with a modern core platform and a fast track to offering services for small businesses. Leveraging cloud-based technology, Nymbus enables banks and credit unions to remain agile, scale with efficiency, and seize fresh market opportunities. Whether launching a digital brand or augmenting existing channels, Nymbus sets the stage for long-term success in capturing new customer segments.

“Credit, like many segments of the financial services industry, is currently experiencing a disruptive phase. Scienaptic's AI-powered credit underwriting platform will empower our bank and credit union clients to achieve various lending objectives, including portfolio growth, enhanced risk assessment, regulatory compliance, personalized loan products, and the cultivation of more robust customer relationships,” said Aubry Anderson, Vice President - Lending Solutions at Nymbus. “At Nymbus, our focus is on driving tangible technological advancements in the financial sector. We're excited to integrate Scienaptic's credit decisioning platform into our offerings, widening its reach among banks and credit unions, and anticipating a significant positive impact on the communities they serve."

Pankaj Jain, President of Scienaptic AI, expressed his excitement about working with Nymbus. He stated, “This deployment is a significant step towards transforming the credit decision-making landscape for financial institutions. Our AI-powered platform will empower Nymbus clients to make smarter, data-driven credit decisions in real time. This will lead to improved operational efficiency, reduced risks, more approvals, and broader access to fair credit. Together, we are shaping the future of financial services, one credit decision at a time.”

About Scienaptic AI

Scienaptic AI’s mission is to increase credit availability across the globe by transforming the technology used in credit decisioning. Credit unions, auto lenders, banks, and fintechs, use Scienaptic's AI native credit decisioning platform to continually improve the quality and speed of their underwriting decisions.

The platform enables FIs to reach more borrowers, including underbanked and underserved individuals, and say “yes” more often without increasing risk. It democratizes automated AI-powered lending while addressing all regulatory requirements, including Fair Lending and explainable adverse actions.

Scienaptic-enabled lenders have processed more than 300 million transactions, benefitting millions of borrowers. For more information, visit http://www.scienaptic.ai

About Nymbus

Nymbus has disrupted the financial services market as an alternative to legacy business models. With Nymbus, any size financial institution can quickly launch a full-service digital bank or migrate to our award-winning core. Whichever growth strategy is right for you, Nymbus buys back decades of lost time to engage and support the entire digital customer journey.