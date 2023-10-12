AI Medical Service Inc. Signs Joint Research Agreement with Leading Vietnamese Medical Institution

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AI MEDICAL SERVICE INC. (hereinafter AIM), a medical start-up specializing in the development of diagnostic endoscopic AI, has signed a joint research agreement with Institute of Gastroenterology and Hepatology (hereinafter IGH) and will begin research activities on October 27, 2023. AIM is the first Japanese company to sign a joint research agreement with IGH in the field of endoscopic AI, and IGH is the first Vietnamese institute that AIM has collaborated with thus far1.

Content and Objective of the Joint Research

AIM is now working toward receiving regulatory approval in Japan for its endoscopic AI product designed to identify early-stage gastric cancer. Its collaboration with IGH will facilitate joint research designed to test the application of Japanese endoscopic AI in Vietnam.

IGH, established in March 2018, is a scientific and technical institute specializing in research and training on gastroenterology and hepatology issues. IGH is also the first institute in Vietnam to be equipped with modern and advanced endoscopy and ultrasound systems2.

Gastric cancer is the third most common cause of cancer death in Vietnam3, and early detection of gastric cancer is a major public health concern. By collaborating with IGH, AIM will explore the potential of using Japanese gastrointestinal endoscopy AI for clinical practice in Vietnam.

Comment from CEO of AIM Tomohiro Tada, M.D., Ph.D.

"I am very pleased that we have established a joint research agreement with IGH, one of the leading research institutes in Vietnam. In the Asian region, the high number of gastric cancer patients and deaths and the detection of cancer at an early stage are serious issues that need to be addressed. AIM is committed to advancing our collaboration to promptly bring the culmination of Japan's leading expertise and achievements in endoscopic medicine, embodied in endoscopic AI, to clinical settings in Vietnam."

Comment from Dao Viet Hang, Assoc. Prof, M.D., Ph.D.

"We are very excited to evaluate the feasibility of AI in clinical settings for gastric cancers, especially in the limited-resources setting context using AIM's AI. Through this study, we hope to assess the acceptability and satisfactions of endoscopists with AI for gastric cancers diagnosis, especially from Asian doctors where the gastric cancer prevalence is high and the situation of overloading work is common."

About AI Medical Service Inc.

AI Medical Service (AIM) is a Tokyo-based med-tech company established with the mission to “Save Lives All Over the World.” Japan leads the world in endoscopic diagnosis and treatment, providing firms and researchers with access to large amounts of high-quality data. AIM is the leading player in the field of endoscopic AI, engaging in joint research with more than 100 medical institutions. By bringing endoscopic AI to the real-world clinical setting as soon as possible, AIM aims to reduce the number of missed cancer diagnoses and save lives around the world.

About CEO of AIM, Dr. Tomohiro Tada

Dr. Tomohiro TADA is the CEO of AI Medical Service Inc., the chairperson of Tada Tomohiro The Institute of Gastroenterology & Proctology as well as Visiting Lecturer, Department of Surgical Oncology, Graduate School of Medicine, the University of Tokyo Hospital.

Dr. TADA received his M.D. of school of medicine in 1996 and Ph.D. of department of surgery in 2005 from the University of Tokyo. He trained in Colorectal Surgery at the University of Tokyo Hospital.

Company: AI Medical Service Inc.

Address: Hareza Tower 11F, 1-18-1 Higashiikebukuro, Toshima-ku, Tokyo 170-0013, Japan

CEO: Tomohiro Tada

Founding:September 1, 2017

Business: Development of Endoscopic AI

