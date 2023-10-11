Box and CrowdStrike Partner to Combat Cyber Threats and Secure Content in the Cloud

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. & AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced a partnership to help organizations of all sizes secure their data in the cloud and stop data-related breaches. The partnership includes a new integration between Box’s secure content management and collaboration capabilities with CrowdStrike’s modern, AI-powered security CrowdStrike Falcon platform for real-time access control and threat prevention. As a result, security and IT teams can detect malicious files, ransomware, and suspicious activity as well as configure security policies directly in Box’s administrative console.

With this new integration, Box will leverage the CrowdStrike Falcon platform’s Zero Trust Assessment (ZTA) technology to extend protection across the entire cloud-to-endpoint-to application estate. This empowers joint customers to bring together powerful contextual insights from device posture and data access to evaluate risks in real-time, build granular policies and take remediation actions.

"With the volume and cost of data breaches on the rise, it is critical for businesses to quickly identify threats and effectively contain attacks before they cause business disruption,” said Aaron Levie, Co-Founder and CEO of Box. “Our mission at Box is to create a trusted platform that helps businesses of all sizes securely share, manage, and collaborate on their content from any device and across any application. By partnering with CrowdStrike, the defining market leader for AI-native cybersecurity built for the cloud era, we are setting a new standard for securing files in the cloud providing native security solutions that protect data inside and outside of their company’s perimeter without getting in the way of work.”

Additionally, Box and CrowdStrike will join forces to help secure data at smaller organizations in need of modern cybersecurity by offering Box and CrowdStrike’s SMB solutions, CrowdStrike Falcon Go and Falcon Pro.

“Today’s threat landscape impacts businesses of all sizes and across all industries. Organizations large and small – especially those operating in highly regulated industries – have long trusted Box as their secure content management solution of choice,” said Daniel Bernard, Chief Business Officer at CrowdStrike. “By partnering with Box, we have a great opportunity to bring AI-powered, enterprise-grade cybersecurity to everyone from SMBs to the Fortune 500.”

The new integration is expected to be available for Box and CrowdStrike customers at the end of the year. Specific pricing and packaging will be announced upon general availability. Learn more by visiting the Box Blog.

