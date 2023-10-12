Aperture Hotels and Satori Collective Complete Multi-Million Dollar Renovation of 114-Suite Homewood Suites by Hilton Atlanta/Perimeter Center

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Officials of Aperture Hotels, a leading hospitality management provider specializing in premium lifestyle, compact full-service, select-service and extended stay hotels, and Satori Collective, an investment management firm focusing primarily on hotel property investment, today announced the completion of the multi-million dollar renovation of the 114-suite Homewood Suites by Hilton Atlanta/Perimeter Center. The refurbishment touched on all aspects of the hotel, including upgrades to public spaces, guest rooms, fitness center and meeting space. Additionally, the hotel refinished the exterior and signage and introduced new EV charging stations.

“With the conclusion of this comprehensive, multi-million dollar renovation, the Homewood Suites by Hilton Atlanta/Perimeter Center has achieved ‘like-new’ status, effectively becoming the newest extended-stay hotel in the Atlanta Perimeter submarket,” said Charles Oswald, president and CEO, Aperture Hotels. “2023 continues to provide strong growth for Aperture: In addition to overseeing renovations, we have added six new properties to our portfolio of third-party managed hotels and have several more exciting properties in the immediate pipeline.”

The remodel reimagined the hotel to provide the latest services and amenities most sought after by extended-stay guests. The lobby received modern finishes and furniture, and corridors were outfitted with new carpeting, wall coverings and lighting fixtures. New workstations with desk-level electrical outlets, USB ports and high-speed Internet access were installed in guest suites, along with new Cuisinart single serve/dual cup coffee makers and 50” flat screen HD televisions. Guest baths were upgraded with back-lit vanities and full-length mirrors, as well as new showerheads.

“This multimillion-dollar CapEX investment confirms our belief that this market is continuing to return and will continue to do so after the GA 400/I-285 interchange is complete later this year,” said Lloyd Crabtree, chief asset management officer, Satori Collective. “We are encouraged to see the headlines in the market about growth and changes in the area. The team, with its newly renovated property, is eager to welcome new guests as well as a return of our guests and clients who may have paused during this renovation. We clearly see a great ROI on this property from the additional investment in the renovation to make this the newest extended stay product in the submarket.”

Located at 915 Crestline Parkway in the Perimeter area of Atlanta off Route 400, the extended-stay hotel is minutes away from the Sandy Springs MARTA station, Perimeter Mall, the High Museum of Art, Fox Theatre and downtown Atlanta. Hotel amenities include a daily, complimentary breakfast, indoor pool, fitness center, 851 square feet of meeting space and EV charging stations. Studio-, one- and two-bedroom suites provide fully equipped kitchens with microwaves and full-sized refrigerators. Guests also may enjoy a weekly Wednesday night manager’s reception and 24-hour on-site sundries shop.

About Aperture Hotels

Aperture is an emerging leader in the hotel management industry. The company operates properties with the largest hotel brands in the world, including Marriott, Hilton, IHG, Wyndham and Choice Hotels. Aperture follows a value-based approach to management, which is evidenced by an above average portfolio-wide Gross Operating Profit margin. The company’s approach to management allows it to achieve outsized risk adjusted returns for partners and investors.

About Satori Collective

Based in Atlanta, Ga., Satori Collective is a commercial real estate investment company that acquires hotels in the United States. The company utilizes conservative forecasting, combined with a clear understanding of calculated risk taking, to make optimal investments with an overarching goal of exceeding stakeholder expectations of investment returns.