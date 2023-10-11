University of Toronto Press Expands Its Medical List Through Its Acquisition of Four Journals From Dougmar Publishing Group

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--University of Toronto Press (UTP), Canada’s largest university press and leading academic publisher, has acquired four journals from Dougmar Publishing Group: the Journal of Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder, the Journal of Mental Health and Addiction Nursing, the Journal of Endoluminal Endourology, and the International Journal of Men’s Social and Community Health.

As one of the few university presses publishing medical journals, this acquisition signals UTP’s continued commitment to expanding its health and science lists which currently include esteemed publications such as the Journal of the Association of Medical Microbiology and Infectious Disease Canada and the Canadian Liver Journal.

“Medical journals play a critical role in informing the health community and general public on scientific progress,” says Jessica Mosher, President, Publisher, and Chief Executive Officer of UTP. “With the expert guidance of the Dougmar Publishing Group, these four journals were developed to support the scientific communities they serve as platforms for high-quality, original clinical research. UTP is committed to building on these standards as we look to expand our reach and create meaningful impact in medical publishing. We welcome the addition to our roster and look forward to increasing access to more exceptional research and contributions in the medical and health sciences.”

“Ensuring the longevity of these journals is a top priority and so it was a natural fit to have UTP support the next phase of development,” says John Birkby, President and Publisher of Dougmar Publishing Group. “With UTP’s extensive experience in scholarly publishing and dedication to innovation, we are excited to see these journals grow and reach wider audiences.”

These four titles add to the growing list of over 50 distinguished journals published by UTP. To browse the full catalogue, visit https://utpjournals.press/.

About the Dougmar Publishing Group

Based on more than 10 years of experience, the Dougmar Publishing Group is dedicated to publishing a high standard of scientific, clinical, and original research. Their Editors, Editorial Boards, and Managing Editors lend their experience and knowledge to help ensure articles are timely and provide value to the readers, researchers, academics, students, and anyone interested in the topics covered by their journals and books.

About the University of Toronto Press

The University of Toronto Press (UTP) is one of the largest university presses in North America, publishing landmark scholarship since 1901. Each year UTP releases over 200 new scholarly, course, and general interest books in print, audio, and ebook formats and over 50 journals. In addition, UTP manages the distribution for over 200 publishers and imprints in Canada, the US, and around the world, with warehouses in Toronto, Ontario and Buffalo, New York. UTP also runs the University of Toronto Bookstores across the three main campuses, serving over 95,000 students and 15,000 faculty. For more information, please visit utorontopress.com.