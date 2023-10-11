The BGJ Group is Working with Forage to Bring Digital Payments Services to Underserved Grocery Shoppers and their Retailers

NAPLES, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The BGJ Group, a leading management consulting firm focused on delivering solutions for the extended retail value chain, and Forage, a mission-driven payments company that helps merchants accept EBT SNAP payments online through a unified AP, announced a partnership agreement to promote Forage in the food retailing industry. The advisors at The BGJ Group will provide guidance and business development opportunities for Forage across in-store and digital channels.

“Having USDA approval to accept SNAP payments digitally is a competitive advantage for retailers that also benefits the 42 million Americans who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits. We’re committed to getting Forage integrated even further into the food industry so these recipients can more easily buy the healthy products they need,” said Vince Burke, Managing Partner at The BGJ Group.

Forage has built a payments infrastructure that processes benefits like SNAP, bringing digital payments to the distribution of food assistance. The company acts as a bridge between business, government and benefits recipients, partnering with grocers to accept EBT SNAP online.

“Our mission is feeding families and enabling merchants to better serve the 42 million Americans receiving government assistance with affordable, healthy food. The partnership with The BGJ Group will help us accomplish this faster and more effectively through their network of industry leaders,” said Ofek Lavian, CEO and co-founder of Forage.

About Forage

Forage is a mission-driven payments company that is helping merchants accept government benefits through a single, unified API. Today, over 42 million Americans receive government assistance (ex: Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP) to buy groceries. Starting with enabling EBT SNAP online, Forage builds the financial infrastructure empowering merchants of all shapes and sizes to serve these shoppers online. Additional information is available at https://www.joinforage.com/.

About The BGJ Group

Based in Naples, Fla., The BGJ Group is a global consultancy focused on the supermarket, mass, convenience, drug and specialty retail channels. The firm offers executive management, market strategy, mergers & acquisitions, private equity, business development, product marketing, trade relations, executive search and related services to leading retailers, suppliers and vendors. Additional information is available at http://bgjgroup.com/ .