Pacific Life Foundation Awards $75,000 in College Scholarships During September’s Life Insurance Awareness Month

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Pacific Life Foundation has awarded five $15,000 college scholarships through Life Happens (www.LifeHappens.org) and its annual Life Lessons Scholarship Program to aid the financial burden of students who have lost a parent without life insurance. The scholarships were part of September’s Life Insurance Awareness Month, designed to help educate individuals on the importance and benefits of life insurance. For the sixth consecutive year, scholarships were awarded to students in states where Pacific Life employees live and work. Recipients include Leah M., Nathan C., and Chloe H. from California; Treyten S. from Nebraska; and Audrey C. from Virginia.

“ The Pacific Life Foundation and Pacific Life employees are deeply connected to the Life Lessons Scholarship Program as it demonstrates the importance of life insurance and its role in protecting families’ financial security,” said Tennyson Oyler, president of the Pacific Life Foundation. “ The loss of a parent is unimaginable, and these children and young adults are faced with a new world of responsibilities, including financial burdens. We greatly appreciate and admire their vulnerability in sharing their stories.”

To date, the Foundation has provided more than $450,000 in college scholarships through Life Happens. This year, more than 200 Pacific Life employees participated in the review of hundreds of scholarship applications.

About Pacific Life and the Pacific Life Foundation

Pacific Life provides a variety of products and services designed to help individuals and businesses in the retail, institutional, workplace benefits, and reinsurance markets achieve financial security. Whether your goal is to protect loved ones or grow your assets for retirement, Pacific Life offers innovative life insurance and annuity solutions, as well as mutual funds, that provide value and financial security for current and future generations. Supporting our policyholders for more than 150 years, Pacific Life is a Fortune 500 company headquartered in Newport Beach, California. For additional company information, including current financial strength ratings, visit www.PacificLife.com.

The Pacific Life Foundation was established in 1984. Together with Pacific Life, the Foundation has contributed $142 million to community and national nonprofit organizations. Grants are made to organizations that address a broad spectrum of social needs.