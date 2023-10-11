Spotnana Partners With Southwest Airlines to Provide Full Content and Expand Self-Service Booking Capabilities

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spotnana, the world’s first Travel-as-a-Service platform modernizing the infrastructure of the travel industry, today announced it has partnered with Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) to provide full content access to customers through a deep direct integration that supports the entire traveler journey from booking through to end-to-end servicing. The integration includes access to EarlyBird Check-In®* and promotional fares as well as advanced capabilities for self-service exchanges, including same-day changes, and unused ticket management.

Spotnana’s direct connection to the Southwest Partner Services (SPS) API offers access to the same Southwest Airlines® content and prices that are available on the airline’s website and via SWABIZ, Southwest’s online business travel booking tool. This includes access to promotional fares that are not available through a GDS.

In addition to searching for Southwest fares, deferred ticketing, and booking flights, the integration allows travelers to check in 24 hours in advance of departure as well as purchase EarlyBird Check-In*. When EarlyBird Check-In is available, travelers are automatically checked into their flight 36 hours prior to departure, giving them an earlier boarding position, a better opportunity to select a preferred available seat, and earlier access to overhead bin storage for carry-on luggage.

“Spotnana has built one of the deepest integrations to Southwest and is proud to be one of the few companies in the world that offers full access to Southwest’s content,” said Bill Brindle, VP of Content and Travel Operations at Spotnana. “We are rapidly expanding our portfolio of direct integrations to the world’s top airlines in order to provide our customers and channel partners with the best content, prices, and travel experiences.”

Eighty-five percent of the exchanges that take place on Spotnana’s Travel-as-a-Service platform can already be handled by travelers on a self-service basis. Spotnana is continuing to push that boundary further and now supports the ability for travelers to change a Southwest flight after check-in has occurred. Through Spotnana, travelers can delete their boarding pass(es) from a Southwest flight and then complete a self-service exchange.

Spotnana’s deep direct integration with Southwest also supports self-service capabilities for travelers to change and cancel their flight, receive an unused ticket credit, and redeem that credit towards a purchase of a new Southwest flight. Through Spotnana’s real-time analytics, travel managers can see full details on bookings, exchanges, cancellations, and unused ticket credits.

Since Spotnana provides a single platform for travelers and agents, any agent using Spotnana also benefits from the full set of capabilities available through the integration and is able to provide seamless service to travelers flying on Southwest.

“Spotnana quickly succeeded in taking full advantage of the extensive capabilities available within our direct connect API,” said Eric Hall, Director, B2B Channels & TMC Strategy at Southwest Airlines. “Through microservices and extensible data structures, Spotnana has built a modern tech stack that is ideally suited for future innovation.”

“It was a true pleasure to partner with Southwest Airlines on this deep direct integration. We’ve laid a very strong foundation, and we look forward to partnering together on many innovations to come,” said Sarosh Waghmar, Founder and CEO of Spotnana.

*When available

