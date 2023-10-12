NetWitness Announces Strategic Global Partnership with SDG Corporation for Cutting-Edge Approach to Cybersecurity

BEDFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NetWitness, a leader in cyber threat detection and response, has today announced a partnership with SDG, a global provider of cybersecurity, identity, risk, compliance, and cloud security technology, consulting, and managed services. The partnership aims to create a unique, comprehensive cybersecurity solution offering unparalleled protection against evolving threats.

NetWitness offers organizations an extensive and highly scalable suite of capabilities for detecting and responding to cyber threats. Through our partnership with SDG, which brings 30 years of industry knowledge in cybersecurity services, organizations can now leverage our combined expertise, deploying advanced analytics, machine learning, and behavioral analysis to a single pane of glass for complete visibility across all their cybersecurity and compliance programs. This facilitates proactive monitoring, administering, and mitigation of threats from a single consolidated platform.

“Companies, governments, and nonprofits face advanced threats from nation states, countless private malicious attackers, and organized criminal operations,” said Tod Ewasko, Chief Product Officer at NetWitness. "This partnership allows organizations to shore up defenses more effectively, better secure proprietary data and technology, and safeguard government classified information. Robust approaches like this are a requirement for anyone doing business in the digital age."

“We are excited to add NetWitness to our security services offering and state-of-the-art Cyber Defense Center,” said Ajay Gupta, CEO of SDG Corporation. “Our team of experts will leverage the innovative threat detection capabilities of the NetWitness platform to deliver exceptional managed security services and effectively strengthen security postures for even the most complex organizations.”

The partnership allows organizations to finally feel confident they are ahead of the threat curve, that their valuable assets will remain secure, and that their unique compliance mandates will be met.

About NetWitness

NetWitness provides comprehensive and highly scalable threat detection and response capabilities for organizations around the world. The NetWitness Platform delivers complete visibility combined with applied threat intelligence and user behavior analytics to detect, prioritize, investigate threats, and automate response. This empowers security analysts to be more efficient and stay ahead of business-impacting threats.

About SDG Corporation

SDG is a leading provider of technology, consulting, and managed services that enable organizations to confidently execute cybersecurity, identity, and risk management solutions to protect assets, mitigate risk, and grow securely. SDG professionals have delivered cybersecurity, identity, and risk solutions across the globe for over 30 years.

