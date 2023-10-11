TEGNA Station KENS Teams with San Antonio Spurs to Air 11 Games in 2023-24 Season

TYSONS, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) today announced that KENS, its CBS affiliate in San Antonio, Texas, and the official TV station of the San Antonio Spurs, will air 11 Spurs games exclusively during the 2023-2024 season. Spurs games appearing on KENS will be available to more than 1 million households in the San Antonio region on KENS 5 TV, the KENS 5 streaming app, the official Spurs mobile app and through KENS’ partnerships with cable, satellite and streaming services that offer live TV programming.

“As fans gear up for an epic season, we’re pleased to partner with the Spurs and the NBA to bring these 11 heart-pounding games to every single household across San Antonio,” said Brad Ramsey, senior vice president, media operations, TEGNA. “As local broadcasters, our stations have always been the home for live, local sports and lifelong sports fans. We’re incredibly proud of this partnership with the world-class Spurs Sports & Entertainment organization.”

KENS 5 tips off its Spurs game coverage when the team hosts the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday, November 20. Other key games airing on KENS include one of the annual I-35 Series games in Austin, as the Spurs host the defending NBA Champion Denver Nuggets at Moody Center on Friday, March 15.

All Spurs games airing on KENS include (game tip-offs indicated in Central Time):

Monday, November 20: Los Angeles Clippers @ San Antonio Spurs, 7 p.m.

Friday, November 24: San Antonio Spurs @ Golden State Warriors, 9 p.m.

Saturday, December 23: San Antonio Spurs @ Dallas Mavericks, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, January 12: Charlotte Hornets @ San Antonio Spurs, 9 p.m.

Saturday, January 27: Minnesota Timberwolves @ San Antonio Spurs, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 3: Cleveland Cavaliers @ San Antonio Spurs, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 10: San Antonio Spurs @ Brooklyn Nets, 5 p.m.

Thursday, February 29: Oklahoma City Thunder @ San Antonio Spurs, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 12: Houston Rockets @ San Antonio Spurs, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 15: Denver Nuggets vs. San Antonio Spurs @ Moody Center, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, April 5: San Antonio Spurs @ New Orleans Pelicans, 7 p.m.

KENS’ evening sports anchor Nate Ryan will appear for select halftime commentary for Spurs games airing on KENS. KENS will also air early season and mid-season specials covering the Spurs. For select games, the Spurs’ pregame show (7-7:30 p.m. Central Time) will also air on KENS.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 64 television stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 network affiliates in the top 25 markets among independent station groups, reaching approximately 39 percent of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks True Crime Network, Twist and Quest. TEGNA offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, digital and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.