AM Best Places Credit Ratings of Merit Life Insurance Co. Under Review With Developing Implications

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has placed under review with developing implications the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of Merit Life Insurance Co. (Merit) (Charlotte, NC).

The Credit Ratings (ratings) have been placed under review with developing implications following the announcement by Merit’s parent, Brickell Insurance Holdings (Brickell) on Sept. 29, 2023, that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell Merit to a private investor group.

The ratings are expected to remain under review until the transaction closes and AM Best has completed its evaluation of the impact of the new ownership structure on Merit’s credit rating fundamentals.

