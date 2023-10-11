IMIDomics Establishes a License and Collaboration Partnership with the University of Barcelona to Advance Treatments for IMIDs

SAN RAFAEL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IMIDomics Inc., a patient-centric drug discovery and development company focused on Immune-Mediated Inflammatory Diseases (IMIDs), today announced a strategic license and collaboration agreement with the University of Barcelona (UB). Under this agreement, IMIDomics has licensed cutting-edge technology and expertise from UB to advance research aimed at understanding and treating IMIDs.

Dr. H. Daniel Perez, Chief Development Officer at IMIDomics, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "This collaboration marks a significant milestone for IMIDomics as we continue our relentless pursuit of novel therapies for IMIDs. We believe working closely with the University of Barcelona will help us accelerate our research and ultimately benefit patients suffering from IMIDs."

IMIDomics has established itself as a leader in IMID research, having identified crucial therapeutic targets using the company’s proprietary Clinical Discovery Engine™, a multidimensional, integrated, and data-driven platform for uncovering the underlying mechanisms of IMIDs. This license and collaboration with the University of Barcelona is a significant milestone and will further the company’s ongoing scientific discoveries and the development of IMIDomics’ drug targets IMB-1003 and IMB-1004 for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

Under this agreement, IMIDomics will leverage UB’s innovative technology and its expertise in areas including biologics discovery as it advances IMB-1003 and IMB-1004 through two research projects aimed at developing new therapeutic approaches.

"All of us at the University of Barcelona, including myself and Dr. Ana Angulo, are excited to collaborate with IMIDomics in advancing the frontiers of IMID research,” said Dr. Pablo Engel, Project Leader and Professor at the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences at the UB. “Through this partnership, we aim to uncover valuable insights and solutions that can make a meaningful difference in the lives of patients."

The licensing agreement encompasses all exclusive intellectual property, including patents and proprietary knowledge, related to specific technologies. While the financial specifics of the agreement are undisclosed, it encompasses initial payments, milestones, and royalties.

About IMIDomics

IMIDomics is a biotechnology company focused on patient-centric drug discovery for immune-mediated inflammatory diseases (IMIDs). Our goal is to discover new and impactful IMID drugs by focusing on carefully selected patients, and stratifying populations to identify those most likely to respond. IMIDomics is powered by a unique Clinical Discovery Engine™, which integrates and analyzes proprietary clinical, epidemiological and patient-derived biomolecular datasets, generated in partnership with the Vall d’Hebron Institute of Research, to establish a deeper understanding of IMID diseases. IMIDomics has identified previously unrecognized targets, six of which have been selected for development within IMIDomics’ active drug pipeline. By relying on access to well-defined patients and their clinically relevant samples, IMIDomics enhances the probability of successful IMID drug discovery and development for those in need.

To learn more about IMIDomics, please visit www.imidomics.com.

About the University of Barcelona (UB)

The University of Barcelona is a renowned institution committed to excellence in education and research across various fields. UB is an entity whose purpose is to execute a high level of research to contribute in the furtherance of knowledge, to improve the quality of life, to promote peace, the disappearance of the social and economic inequalities between people, to increase innovation and business competitiveness and, in general, the progress of science and artistic creation by means of the creation, transmission and dissemination to the society of the scientific, technical and professional knowledge that generates.

About Fundació Bosch i Gimpera (FBG): FBG is the Centre for the Transfer of Knowledge, Technology and Innovation of UB that protects, manages and negotiates the transfer of the intellectual property rights of UB.