i2c and Finextra Webinar: Why Banks Should Fix Their ‘Legacy Spaghetti’ Now?

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--i2c Inc., a leading provider of banking and payments solutions, today announced they will be co-hosting a virtual roundtable with Finextra, ING and Cross River Bank titled “Digital Transformation in 2024: Why Fix the Legacy Spaghetti Now?” on Thursday, October 12, 2023, at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT.

Legacy systems, often termed the "legacy spaghetti," have long been an Achilles' heel for banks. A tangled web of dated technology and siloed platforms, these systems hinder innovation, agility, and a seamless customer experience. The result? Banks are in a continuous race, not just against their competitors, but against their own outdated infrastructure.

In today’s swiftly changing landscape of payment solutions and systems, adopting a unified, data-centric approach is imperative for meeting customer demands, bolstering security, and staying competitive. This roundtable will meet to discuss the exciting opportunities presented to financial institutions with the adoption of these technologies and strategies as they modernize payment systems to meet today’s consumer needs.

Key Topics:

Why is now the time for financial institutions to resolve the legacy spaghetti?

What are the benefits of a unified platform for improving customer experience?

How important are efficiencies around data and utilizing actionable insights?

What technologies can support the hyperpersonalisation of user journeys?

Speakers:

Jane Cooper - Researcher at Finextra will be moderating the session.

Jacqueline White - President of i2c Inc., bringing with her deep insights into financial technology solutions.

Marco Eijsackers - Head of CIO Office at ING, offering perspectives from a leading European bank.

Ben Krefting - Chief Customer Success Officer at Cross River, known for his expertise in enhancing customer experiences.

The webinar promises to be an eye-opener for institutions ready to break free from the constraints of legacy systems, eager to embark on a transformative journey towards delivering exceptional customer experiences.

Register for the October 12, 2023 webinar here: Digital Transformation in 2024: Why Fix the Legacy Spaghetti Now?

About Finextra

Finextra is the leading independent newswire and information source for the worldwide financial technology community. Finextra covers all significant technology news in wholesale and retail banking, capital markets, and insurance. Finextra also publishes a wide range of research articles, features, white papers, and case studies. Learn more at www.finextra.com.

About ING

ING is a global financial institution with a strong European base, offering banking services through its operating company ING Bank. The purpose of ING Bank is: empowering people to stay a step ahead in life and in business. ING Bank’s more than 59,000 employees offer retail and wholesale banking services to customers in over 40 countries. ING Group shares are listed on the exchanges of Amsterdam (INGA NA, INGA.AS), Brussels and on the New York Stock Exchange (ADRs: ING US, ING.N). Learn more at www.ing.com.

About Cross River Bank

Cross River Bank provides technology infrastructure powering the future of financial services. Leveraging a proprietary real-time banking core, Cross River delivers innovative and scalable embedded payments, cards and lending solutions to millions of consumers and businesses. Cross River is backed by leading investors and serves the world’s most essential fintech and technology companies. Together with its partners, Cross River is reshaping global finance and financial inclusion. Member FDIC. Learn more about Cross River Bank at www.crossriver.com

About i2c Inc.

i2c is a global provider of highly configurable banking and payment solutions. Using proprietary "building block" technology, our banks, credit unions and fintechs can easily, quickly and cost-effectively create, launch and manage a comprehensive set of solutions for banking, credit, debit, and prepaid programs. i2c delivers unparalleled flexibility, agility, security, and reliability from a global, unified banking and payments platform. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Silicon Valley, its next-generation technology supports millions of users in more than 200 countries/territories and across all time zones.

For more information, visit www.i2cinc.com and follow us at @i2cinc.