Hasbro Launches Girl Innovators of Play

PAWTUCKET, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS), a leading toy and game company, announced Hasbro Girl Innovators of Play today at the Girls Leading Change event.

In partnership with Girl Up, a girl-centered leadership development initiative of the United Nations Foundation, the program will launch in early 2024 and build on the recent Hasbro Women Innovators of Play, a Challenge that calls for the next great women-led mass-market toy or game. Girl Innovators of Play will include a robust STEM-based bootcamp and invitation to girls between the ages of 13-24 to submit a social impact project idea focused on a cause they are passionate about and receive up to $1,000 in funding to transform that vision into reality.

“Girl Innovators of Play is the next step in Hasbro’s commitment to collaborating with and celebrating innovative women and girls with groundbreaking ideas,” said Kim Boyd, Head of Toy at Hasbro. “This generation of girls has the power to tackle complex problems in their communities – and perhaps go on to create the next massively successful toy or game – and we are excited to help spark and support their creativity every step of the way.”

“Supporting girls in STEM isn't just about breaking barriers; it's about pioneering progress,” says Girl Up CEO Melissa Kilby. “Programs like Girl Innovators of Play will inspire generations of young innovators to build a brighter, more inclusive future, creating solutions that not only tackle our world's most pressing challenges but also shape a more equitable world for all.”

As part of its partnership with Girl Up, Hasbro will provide:

A Girl Innovators of Play Bootcamp: comprised of a dynamic hands-on program for girl leaders globally to create human-centered design-led solutions to problems in their own communities, as well as learn from and engage with prominent women leaders at Hasbro and the inventor community.

Opportunity to apply for seed funding, up to $1,000: following the bootcamp, Girl Up participants will have the opportunity to apply for seed funding, supported by Hasbro, through the Girl Up Project Awards program.

Ongoing support from Hasbro’s Women’s Leadership Network, employee volunteers and women executives, through program design and implementation, speaking engagements, mentoring and more to continue bridging the gender gap in STEM.

More program details will be shared in January. Those interested to learn more about Hasbro’s Girl Innovators of Play and the 2024 program launch can learn more here.

About Hasbro

Hasbro is a leading toy and game company whose mission is to entertain and connect generations of fans through the wonder of storytelling and exhilaration of play. Hasbro delivers engaging brand experiences for global audiences through toys, consumer products, gaming and entertainment, with a portfolio of iconic brands including MAGIC: THE GATHERING, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, Hasbro Gaming, NERF, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH and PEPPA PIG, as well as premier partner brands.

Hasbro is guided by our Purpose to create joy and community for all people around the world, one game, one toy, one story at a time. For more than a decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media, one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute and one of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the U.S. by the Civic 50. For more information, visit https://corporate.hasbro.com.

About Girl Up

Girl Up is a girl-centered leadership development initiative, focusing on equity for girls and women in spaces where they are unheard or underrepresented. We believe when girls and women are in positions of influence, they work to create a more just and equitable world for everyone. Girl Up operates a global network of regional affiliates reaching 200,000 girls in 152 countries. We deliver evidence-based leadership development training through our girl-led Clubs, programs, and events. As members of a global movement, girls are a force for social good — connected to a Community of their peers who are advocating for policy change and advancing gender justice. Founded in 2010 and hosted by the United Nations Foundation, Girl Up welcomes girls and youth of all gender identities to start a Club and join our movement to advance gender justice worldwide. Together, we are expanding girls’ skills, rights, and opportunities to lead, and changing the face of leadership for generations to come.

