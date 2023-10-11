City of Houston Selects Samsara’s Connected Operations Cloud to Digitize Operations

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Samsara Inc. ("Samsara") (NYSE: IOT), the pioneer of the Connected Operations™ Cloud, today announced new insight into its U.S. public sector customer growth, as the company continues to expand its customer base across organizations that serve millions of constituents every day. Samsara partners with government and education customers at the state and local levels nationwide to digitize their operations, helping to increase service transparency and sustainability, improve community safety, and take data-informed actions.

“Behind every clean street, safe passenger dropoff, and quick emergency response, there is a public sector organization that made it possible. They are critical for our local economies and are increasingly using real-time data to gain insights and innovate their processes,” said Rhonda Eiffe, AVP of Public Sector at Samsara. “Helping these organizations become safer, more efficient, and more sustainable so they can better serve their communities is what drives us. It’s exciting to be a part of their digital transformation and we’re just getting started.”

The City of Houston, the fourth most populous city in the nation, is one such customer that chose to digitize its operations with Samsara’s Connected Operations Cloud. The Houston Public Works department is responsible for important constituent services like the operations and maintenance of streets, the production and distribution of water, among others. The City leverages Samsara’s real-time monitoring capabilities for its fleet of light and heavy-duty vehicles and equipment like water pumps and generators. As a result, it can improve efficiency outcomes, safety initiatives, and more.

“Samsara’s platform and range of solutions like cameras and equipment tracking were what we needed to improve our operations,” said Brian Blum, Assistant Director of Procurement, Fleet, and Warehousing at the City of Houston, Houston Public Works. “We’re excited to partner and work with Samsara’s team on several important initiatives that will further establish Houston as a world-class city.”

The following is a snapshot of a few more organizations that chose Samsara this year*:

State of New Jersey: The State maintains highways, bridges, and associated infrastructure that serve more than nine million people. NJDOT uses Samsara to provide real-time fleet management data that reduces costs, increases service efficiency, and maximizes utilization, particularly for winter operations. In doing so, it can operate more sustainably.

City of Fresno: Fresno is a prominent city in Central California with a dedication to sustainability. The City was drawn to Samsara’s easy-to-use platform and ability to support its sustainability strategy, including electric vehicle adoption and digital workflows.

City of Mobile: One of the most populous cities in the state of Alabama, the City of Mobile switched to Samsara for increased operational efficiency and safety. The City will use Samsara's platform to support maintenance and increase utilization across its fleet of light and heavy-duty vehicles. The ability to capture and pull real-time video footage was recognized as a key benefit for driver safety and exoneration.

Hernando County: Located on the central-west coast of Florida, Hernando County uses multiple Samsara solutions to drive efficiency and safety improvements through streamlined maintenance and driver coaching. As a result, it can create a better experience for employees and improve community services.

NJ TRANSIT: Providing nearly 270 million passenger trips each year, NJ TRANSIT is the nation's third-largest provider of bus, rail, and light rail transit, linking major points in New Jersey, New York, and Philadelphia. Samsara’s solutions and open ecosystem of integrations help NJ TRANSIT run safer and more efficient operations.

In addition to new customers, Samsara continues to build on its existing relationships this year through expansions, including with Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (Metro), Memphis Light, Gas and Water, and the City of Allentown, Pennsylvania. Samsara’s public sector growth is representative of the impactful results it can deliver in improving citizen services, maximizing taxpayer dollars, and strengthening safety practices. For example, the City of Allentown reported that it has realized a 25% reduction in vehicle incidents, a 95% reduction in citizen calls, and more than $1M in taxpayer savings.

“Samsara has been a game changer for us,” said Daniel Steckel, Fleet Services Bureau Manager at the City of Allentown. “Across the board, it has saved us a lot of time and money—and we keep finding new ways we can use Samsara to inform decisions and optimize services across departments.”

In a recent study from the Center for Digital Government, 56% of state and local government leaders stated they will upgrade their technology solutions by 2025. Samsara has become a key technology partner driving the public sector’s digital transformation, which is demonstrated by its most recent fiscal quarter results – two of its top-five new customers and two of its top-five expansion deals were within the public sector. Further, Forrester Research identified Samsara among notable vendors in its recent report, “The Public Sector Industry Cloud Landscape, Q3 2023.”

“The process of switching to Samsara was virtually seamless and has made our organization not only perform better, but sustain that higher performance level,” said Rusty McClain, Assistant General Superintendent at the Road Commission of Kalamazoo County. “Our operators have been amazed at how easy Samsara is to use. We have noticed a change in how our team embraces technology.”

As part of Samsara’s investment in the public sector, the company is an active member of several causes and organizations that strive to make communities safer. For example, Samsara joined the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Roadway Safety Strategy (NRSS) Call to Action. As an ally, Samsara is committed to helping to reduce serious injuries and deaths on roadways. In addition, Samsara is a member of Together for Safer Roads (TSR), a leading international NGO focused on building cross-sector partnerships to improve fleet trucking safety. TSR leverages private-sector technology, data, and expertise to create innovative programs aimed at preventing traffic crashes, injuries, and fatalities.

“Samsara is a champion of safety and plays an important role in providing innovative technology solutions to the public and private sectors,” said Peter Goldwasser, Executive Director at TSR. “Collisions on the world’s roads are rapidly becoming one of this generation’s most pressing global health and development crises. With Samsara and our larger membership community’s support, we can create significant and lasting change.”

*Organizations listed are select customers who became customers or expanded their relationship with Samsara in Q1 or Q2 FY24.

