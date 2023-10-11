Carnegie Learning Unveils ClearMath Elementary

Carnegie Learning's new ClearMath Elementary program is the most fun way to engage kids in learning math according to teachers and administrators across Springfield ISD.

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a groundbreaking move set to revolutionize elementary math education in the post-pandemic era, Carnegie Learning has launched ClearMath Elementary, its first core elementary math solution. Throughout four years of research in classrooms across the US, ClearMath Elementary has delivered exceptional results and, as it becomes widely available, is poised to become the most effective elementary math solution on the market today.

Play-Based Learning Develops Math Confidence

At the heart of this innovative blended learning approach is a simple yet revolutionary idea – play is central to learning. Through digital and print resources with highly engaging hands-on lessons, game-based software like the 2023 SIIA CODiE Award-winning MATHia® Adventure, and ready-made centers for collaboration, ClearMath Elementary empowers students to develop positive mindsets towards math, learn from each other, and focus on the journey of mathematics rather than just the solutions.

Helps Students Keep Up, Not Catch Up

A departure from the traditional “catch-up” approach, ClearMath Elementary uses a revolutionary “teach-teach-pause” method, giving students an opportunity to keep up with the material from the start and teachers the time to meet each student exactly where they are. Students are at the center of the learning process with classroom discussions, reflection prompts, and assessment check-ins, so teachers can monitor their progress in real time. With creative problem-solving and mental math routines, and imaginative MATHia Adventure digital games, mathematical thinking is intentionally interwoven throughout the day to make meaningful learning happen anytime – not just when it’s scheduled.

Tools Tailored to Teachers Makes Planning Easier

ClearMath Elementary offers a built-in comprehensive suite of instructional materials for teachers, so they can focus on teaching and student success, not planning. This “one-stop shop” was designed with teachers’ needs in mind, including implementation notes, interactive activities, embedded supports, hands-on learning materials, pacing guides, assessments, and more, all designed to empower teachers and boost their confidence in delivering high-quality instruction with ease.

“ClearMath Elementary is a continuation of our award-winning math solutions and a critical step in our ongoing commitment to redefining math education,” said Barry Malkin, CEO of Carnegie Learning. “Building on our 25 years of developing research-based instructional solutions, ClearMath Elementary is the most effective math solution for K-5 students on the market today. We are tapping into the power of play to foster inventive math thinkers and help students develop conceptual and procedural fluency, so they don’t just know what the answer is, they understand why it’s the answer.”

For more information on Carnegie Learning’s ClearMath Elementary, please visit carnegielearning.com/solutions/math/elementary-math-solution.

About Carnegie Learning, Inc.

Carnegie Learning is celebrating 25 years as a leader in AI-driven technology, curriculum, and professional learning solutions for K-12 education. Our award-winning math, literacy, world languages, professional learning, high-dosage tutoring, and MATHstream products deliver real and lasting results. Born from cognitive science research at Carnegie Mellon University, we are known for harnessing the power of data to improve student performance. Our range of products allows us to support more than 2 million students and educators in all 50 states and Canada. Named a Top Place to Work for seven years in a row, our employees are passionate about partnering with educators in the classroom. For more information, visit carnegielearning.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.