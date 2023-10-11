Edgewater Wireless Receives Support from MiQro Innovation Collaborative Centre (C2MI) for its Next-Generation WiFi7 Silicon Solutions

OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (TSXV: YFI) (OTC: KPIFF), the industry leader in Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing technology for residential and enterprise markets, is pleased to announce a strategic collaboration with C2MI, a world-class semiconductor innovation and collaboration centre located in Bromont, Quebec. This collaboration is made possible, in part, through funding from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP), supporting the provision of its advisory services.

Dovetailing with Edgewater’s on-shoring initiatives, the first phase of this work will tap C2MI’s expertise to enhance the North American manufacturability of Edgewater’s next-generation WiFi7 Spectrum Slicing solution. By working with C2MI, Edgewater will have access to a world-class team in a state-of-the-art facility. The first phase of the multi-phase engagement will de-risk the production of engineering samples for the global residential Wi-Fi market and is geared toward scaling to volume production using a trusted supply chain.

The C2MI collaboration adds value to Edgewater by:

helping to de-risk the production and commercialization phase of Edgewater’s next-generation WiFi7 Spectrum Slicing silicon;

providing access to C2MI’s world-class infrastructure, state-of-the-art automated equipment and production process expertise;

providing accelerated development and commercialization support (from prototype production samples to full market launch);

leveraging C2MI’s global collaborative ecosystem and identifying internal or external partners able to join projects to ensure successful results;

having access to and collaboration with over 250 scientists, researchers, academics and industry technology experts who have been innovating within the semiconductor industry for decades; and

Edgewater retains all intellectual property developed or designed in collaboration with C2MI, and fulfills its mandate of on-shoring its silicon production efforts back to North America.

“We are thrilled to be working in close collaboration with C2MI’s world-class team, who are strategically located in Bromont, Quebec, just a short drive from Edgewater’s head office in Ottawa. Because of C2MI’s ecosystem, the Bromont area has quickly established itself as a major North American hub in the field of semiconductors. A large number of companies specializing in semiconductors are benefiting from the cross-border corridor between the IBM plant in Bromont and the IBM research center in Albany. We are delighted to be part of this North American silicon ecosystem and look forward to tapping the expertise of the C2MI team.” said Andrew Skafel, President and CEO of Edgewater Wireless.

“We’re always excited to work with next-generation semiconductor technologies, and Edgewater sure has a great project, targeting global players,” said Marie-Josée Turgeon, CEO of the MiQro Innovation Collaborative Centre.

In advance of government programs incentivizing on-shore silicon development, Edgewater initiated strategic steps to on-shore silicon development and commercialization of next-generation Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing silicon. The strategic initiative offers the Company more direct control of its silicon process and supply line, including critical design and quality assurance efforts. It provides closer access to North American foundries and gives the Company more direct control over silicon supply lines, including design and quality assurance. On-shoring the design and verification process will effectively allow complete domestic development in preparation for prototype manufacturing and lab validation of full-duplex Wi-Fi ASICs.

About MiQro Innovation Collaboration Centre (C2MI):

The MiQro Innovation Collaborative Centre (C2MI) serves as a reference in the development and commercialization of components essential to digital technologies, being a transversal vector to all economical sectors and critical to wealth creation. Backed by a world-class infrastructure in the manufacturing fields of microelectromechanical system (MEMS), advanced assembly of semiconductors, compound semiconductors and electronic systems, as well as printable electronics, C2MI is at the heart of all industrial activity sectors integrating components essential to the use and deployment of digital technologies. The Centre is strongly committed to be a unique model of collaboration where synergy between industrial and academic partners is necessary, even essential, to the development of new generation products. Visit: www.c2mi.ca

About Edgewater Wireless

We make Wi-Fi. Better.

Edgewater Wireless (www.edgewaterwireless.com) is the industry leader in innovative Spectrum Slicing technology for residential and commercial markets. We develop advanced Wi-Fi silicon solutions, Access Points, and IP licensing designed to meet the high-density and high quality-of-service needs of service providers and their customers. With 26 granted patents, Edgewater’s Multi-Channel, Single Radio (MCSR) technology revolutionizes Wi-Fi, delivering next-generation Wi-Fi today.

Edgewater’s physical layer Spectrum Slicing allows a frequency band to be divided, or sliced, to enable more radios to operate in a given area. Think of Spectrum Slicing like moving from a single-lane road to a multi-lane highway — regardless of Wi-Fi technology. The recently completed Proof of Concept (PoC) with a major Tier 1 Service Provider showed 7 to 18 times performance gains in 75% of homes surveyed. Interestingly, homes with the most devices saw the greatest improvements.

For more information, visit www.edgewaterwireless.com.

