Derivative Path Joins the Jack Henry Vendor Integration Program

WALNUT CREEK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Derivative Path, a leading provider of capital markets technology and derivatives services to financial institutions and commercial end-users, today announced that it has joined the Jack Henry™ Vendor Integration Program (VIP). Participation in the program will provide Derivative Path with access to Jack Henry’s technical resources to enable Derivative Path’s Foreign Exchange (FX) Payments Platform to integrate with SilverLake System®. The Vendor Integration Program is designed to help ensure that Jack Henry’s customers can easily deploy third-party products.

Derivative Path’s FX Payments Platform integrates with SilverLake System via jXchange™, a services-based programming interface that enables third-party vendors and banks to access the platform’s core data and business rules. The integrity of data is maintained throughout any data exchange, because access to business rules and data is managed through a service layer which governs these interactions.

Derivative Path’s award-winning FX Payments Platform delivers real-time, secure cross-border transactions, helping banks to enhance relationship value with customers, benefit from increased non-interest income, and gain more control through pre-agreed liquidity rates and customized markups. Jack Henry VIP membership accelerates the integration process and ensures that Derivative Path can quickly and easily deploy its FX Payments Platform technology, resulting in streamlined development efforts, enhanced productivity, and shortened communication channels.

“ Completing the integration project through our membership in the Jack Henry Vendor Integration Program represents another important step in widening access of simplified FX global payments capabilities to a greater breadth and depth of financial institutions, especially regional banks and community banks. Financial institutions can leverage Derivative Path’s FX Payments Platform to transform international payment challenges into revenue-generating opportunities,” said Pradeep Bhatia, Co-Founder and CEO.

Additionally, Derivative Path will be an exhibiting sponsor at the Jack Henry Connect conference at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis on October 16-19. Derivative Path’s FX Payments Platform will be on display at Jack Henry’s annual financial technology event, where bank and credit union leaders convene to exchange insights about growing revenue, reducing risk and fraud, increasing efficiencies, and more. Derivative Path’s Matthew Petrik, Head of FX Product and Matt Blangiardi, FX Enterprise Sales will be on the ground at Jack Henry Connect to offer advice and insights about how financial institutions can take a better measure of control over their FX payments revenue and risk-managing international payments on a cost-effective basis.

Jack Henry’s VIP takes the customer out of the middle, providing vendors with direct access to Jack Henry’s technical resources and test systems. VIP inclusion is not an endorsement of the vendor’s product.

About Jack Henry™

Jack Henry™ (Nasdaq: JKHY) is a well-rounded financial technology company that strengthens connections between financial institutions and the people and businesses they serve. We are an S&P 500 company that prioritizes openness, collaboration, and user centricity – offering banks and credit unions a vibrant ecosystem of internally developed modern capabilities as well as the ability to integrate with leading fintechs. For more than 47 years, Jack Henry has provided technology solutions to enable clients to innovate faster, strategically differentiate, and successfully compete while serving the evolving needs of their account holders. We empower approximately 7,500 clients with people-inspired innovation, personal service, and insight-driven solutions that help reduce the barriers to financial health. Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com.

About Derivative Path

Derivative Path is an industry-leading team of capital markets and technology specialists dedicated to helping institutions of all sizes mitigate risk and achieve financial goals. Our specialized, cloud-based platform is a scalable solution that simplifies international payments, and OTC Interest Rate, FX & Commodity Derivatives so institutions of every scale can master the entire trade lifecycle. For more information on Derivative Path’s unparalleled expertise and advanced technology for the capital markets landscape, visit us here.