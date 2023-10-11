NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Expands Physician Dispensed Sales Channel with New Avenova Programs

EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NovaBay® Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NBY), a company developing and commercializing high-quality eyecare, skincare and wound care products, announces the launch of two new promotional programs for ophthalmologists and optometrists who help their patients manage the symptoms of chronic dry eye with Avenova®-branded products. Through the new Avenova Loyalty Program and Avenova Affiliate Program, top Avenova eyecare professionals will have access to special promotions specifically designed to increase the awareness of the full suite of Avenova products.

“We have thousands of eye care professionals who recommend, prescribe, and sell our Avenova spray on a daily basis. These new promotional programs are meant to reward those top doctors and also raise awareness around our other products such as warm eye compress, i-chek, lubricating drops and oral supplements. Avenova spray is the No. 1 doctor-recommended lid and lash cleanser and we are delighted to offer these partnership opportunities to grow this important sales channel,” said Justin Hall, CEO of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals.

“We regularly hear from eyecare professionals that dry eye is a major concern for many of their patients and the use of Avenova spray can help manage the bothersome symptoms related to this condition,” he added. “We asked our ophthalmologist and optometrist advisory boards how NovaBay can best serve those patients, with the result being these new Avenova programs.”

Manufactured in the U.S., Avenova spray is formulated with NovaBay’s patented, proprietary, stable and pure form of hypochlorous acid. It is clinically proven to kill a broad spectrum of bacteria to help relieve the symptoms of bacterial dry eye, yet is non-irritating and completely safe for regular use. As dry eye is a complex condition, NovaBay offers a full portfolio of scientifically developed, best-in-class products for each step of the standard treatment regimen, including the Avenova Eye Health Support antioxidant-rich oral supplement, Avenova Lubricating Eye Drops for instant relief, Avenova Warm Eye Compress to soothe the eyes and the i-Chek by Avenova to monitor physical eyelid health. All Avenova products are available directly to consumers through online distribution channels such as Amazon and Avenova.com.

Ophthalmologists and optometrists interested in learning more about the new Avenova Loyalty and Affiliate Programs should email sales@novabay.com or call 510-899-8841.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc.:

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and sells scientifically created and clinically proven eyecare and skincare products. NovaBay’s leading product, Avenova® Antimicrobial Lid & Lash Solution, is often prescribed by eyecare professionals for blepharitis and dry-eye disease and is also available directly to consumers through online distribution channels such as Amazon. DERMAdoctor® offers more than 30 dermatologist-developed skincare products through the DERMAdoctor website, well-known traditional and digital beauty retailers, and international distributors. NovaBay also manufactures and sells effective, yet gentle and non-irritating wound care products. The PhaseOne® brand is distributed through commercial partners in the U.S. for professional use only, and the NeutroPhase® brand is distributed in China by China Pioneer Pharma Holdings, Limited.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information herein, matters set forth in this press release may be forward looking within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the commercial progress and future financial performance of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon management’s current expectations, assumptions, estimates, projections and beliefs. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our business strategies, current partnerships, marketing efforts, and any future revenue that may result from such partnerships and related marketing initiatives, as well as generally the Company’s expected future financial results. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or achievements to be materially different and adverse from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the size of the potential market for our products, the possibility that the available market for the Company’s products will not be as large as expected, the Company’s products will not be able to penetrate one or more targeted markets, and revenues will not be sufficient to meet the Company’s cash needs. Other risks relating to NovaBay’s business, including risks that could cause results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements in this press release, are detailed in NovaBay’s latest Form 10-Q/K filings and Registration Statement on Form S-1 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, especially under the heading “Risk Factors.” The forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of this date, and NovaBay disclaims any intent or obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

