Fuzzy’s Taco Shop Announces 20-Restaurant Agreement with Expansion into Nevada

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fuzzy’s Taco Shop announces a 20-restaurant agreement with Mark Justice which will expand the brand’s footprint into Nevada. The Texas-based restaurant group is recognized for its Baja-style fare with 138 franchise-and corporate-owned locations in 19 states.

In addition to Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, Justice owns and operates IHOP restaurants in eight states through the restaurant management company Mr. Stax, Inc. Notably, Justice is the first IHOP franchisee to enter into a franchise agreement with Fuzzy’s Taco Shop after its acquisition by Dine Brands in 2022.

“Mark is a highly qualified and experienced restaurant operator, and we are pleased to welcome him to the Fuzzy’s Taco Shop family,” says Paul Damico, President of Fuzzy’s Taco Shop. “His experience with successfully operating and scaling restaurant brands is exactly what we are looking for in a franchisee, and we know he will maintain the integrity of the brand and Fuzzy’s culture.”

Justice was introduced to the concept at a Dine Brands conference in Washington D.C., where he had the opportunity to meet Damico.

“After speaking with Paul, I was immediately impressed by his passion and enthusiasm for Fuzzy’s Taco Shop,” says Mark Justice, COO of Mr. Stax, Inc. “After spending time with him and learning more about the brand, it became clear to me what a unique opportunity Fuzzy’s Taco Shop offers and knew it would complement our existing portfolio nicely.”

He adds, “I was also attracted to the flexible footprint that Fuzzy’s Taco Shop offers operators. Each location is uniquely tailored to the market and real estate opportunity creating a true neighborhood feel as soon as you step foot into a restaurant.”

Justice is eyeing Las Vegas for his first Fuzzy’s Taco Shop location, with expansion into other markets in Nevada over the next seven years.

On bringing Fuzzy’s Taco Shop to Las Vegas Justice says, “As a Las Vegas resident I feel very excited to bring Fuzzy’s Taco Shop to the community. The versatility of the concept appeals to guests from young families to third shift workers and everyone in between.”

About Fuzzy’s Taco Shop

Founded in 2003 in Fort Worth, Texas, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop® is a fast-casual restaurant serving Mexican favorites with a splash of Baja. The laid-back atmosphere pairs perfectly with signature Baja-style tacos, famous chips and queso, and icy-cold beverages, always served at a chill price. With 138 franchise- and corporate-owned locations in 19 states, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop was ranked a Top Food Franchise, Top Franchise for Culture, and Top Multi-Unit Franchise for 2021 by Franchise Business Review, recognized in Franchise Times “The Top 500 Issue” in 2022, Entrepreneur’s 2021 Franchise 500 Ranking and Nation’s Restaurant News #10 “Fastest Growing Chains” of 2018. Fuzzy’s Taco Shop restaurants are franchised by affiliates of Pasadena, Calif.-based Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN). For franchising information, visit www.MyFuzzys.com.

About Dine Brands Global, Inc.

Based in Pasadena, California, Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN), through its subsidiaries and franchisees, supports and operates restaurants under the Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar®, IHOP®, and Fuzzy’s Taco Shop® brands. As of June 30, 2023, these three brands consisted of over 3,500 restaurants across 18 international markets. Dine Brands is one of the largest full-service restaurant companies in the world and, in 2022 expanded into the Fast Casual segment. For more information on Dine Brands, visit the Company’s website located at www.dinebrands.com.

