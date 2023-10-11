Lumature Wealth Partners Aligns With Concurrent

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Marking the first step in a major expansion in the Southeast, Concurrent, a multi-custodial, hybrid RIA, partners with Lumature Wealth Partners, a team of independent advisors managing over $700 million in assets. Serving clients nationwide with primary offices in Atlanta, Georgia, and Charleston, South Carolina, Lumature Wealth's alignment with Concurrent allows principals Ross Ramsey and R. Corley Watson III to tap into new resources while preserving the independent perspective their clients value.

“We strive to give our clients the best financial advice, not just the best option within a limited set of tools,” said Ross Ramsey, CFP® Professional and Founding Partner of Lumature Wealth Partners. “Partnering with Concurrent allows us to deliver superior financial solutions without sacrificing our own independent perspective.”

Previously affiliated with Raymond James Financial Services, the advisor team at Lumature will use Concurrent’s robust technology offering and enhanced planning capabilities to guide Lumature’s clients toward their financial goals. Concurrent’s in-house investment team will play a vital role in adapting client portfolios to a market that has grown more volatile in recent years.

The collaborative nature of Concurrent also unlocks access to unique specialties, resources, and best practices shared among Concurrent’s growing network of independent advisor teams, positioning Lumature for long-term growth. Additionally, Lumature can now draw on Concurrent’s robust operational support team, freeing them to devote more time and attention to clients.

“We love to work with advisors who have a clear vision of what they need to succeed as stewards of their clients’ wealth. Ross and Corley approached us for this partnership because they wanted someone on their side who understood them, too,” said Nate Lenz, CEO and Co-founder of Concurrent. “Earning this partnership so soon after our transition to a multi-custodial, hybrid RIA has validated our approach, and we’re excited to see Lumature succeed in the years ahead.”

About Concurrent Investment Advisors

Formerly established as an Office of Supervisory Jurisdiction in 2017, Concurrent is a multi-custodial, hybrid registered investment advisor (RIA) that provides the platform, solutions, and technology advisors need to drive meaningful impact in the financial lives of their clients. Headquartered in Tampa, Concurrent advisors carry a common currency of shared equity ownership, harnessing the power of the collective and helping them to achieve their entrepreneurial potential.

To learn more about Concurrent, visit https://poweredbyconcurrent.com/.