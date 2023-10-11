Humi Joins Forces With the Vancouver Canucks as Preferred Business Software Partner

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Humi, Canada’s fastest-growing payroll, HR and benefits platform, is proud to announce its partnership with Canucks Sports & Entertainment as their preferred business software partner.

Through this partnership, Humi looks forward to increasing awareness among Canadian employers and employees as the go-to payroll, HR, and benefits solution, making life and employing people easier for Canadian companies and their employees. As one of Canada’s fastest-growing companies, Humi helps Canadian businesses offer their employees health benefits plans, in addition to payroll and HR management.

“Humi is thrilled to rally behind the Canucks,” says Kevin Kliman, CEO of Humi. “Humi is all in on Canadian businesses, and helping them be great employers. What better way to extend this commitment than by supporting the Canucks – one of the most quintessentially Canadian organizations.”

“We are pleased to partner with Humi on their first venture into professional sports," said Terry Kalna, Vancouver Canucks Chief Revenue Officer. "We are excited to support their goal of helping businesses employ 1 million Canadians by mobilizing our marketing platforms to showcase Humi's industry-leading 'best-in-one’ payroll, HR, and benefits solutions.”

The partnership will be promoted on billboards, the rinkboard at Rogers Arena, bus shelters and buses. With the Canucks first at-home game of the season at the Rogers Arena coming up Wednesday, October 11th, Humi looks forward to winning together.

About Humi

Humi is the fastest growing-in-one business software solution for Canadian companies to employ their people. Serving companies nationwide, Humi supports and enables employers to take better care of their most important asset: their people. Before Humi, there was no truly unified solution that tied together all of the intricacies of employment for Canadian businesses. To learn more about Humi, visit www.humi.ca.

About Canucks Sports & Entertainment

Canucks Sports & Entertainment is Western Canada's sports & entertainment leader providing world-class entertainment in multiple venues in British Columbia. From watching one's first NHL game to singing along with a favourite artist, Canucks Sports & Entertainment strives to create unforgettable moments that inspire, excite and unite us all. Regardless of the score, the event or the night, our goal is to provide a world-class experience for you and your guests from the moment you arrive to the end of the event.