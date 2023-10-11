Affinity Plus Partners With University of Minnesota Golden Gopher Student-Athletes

ST. PAUL, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union is proud to announce an expansion of its partnership with athletic media rights holder Gopher Sports Properties, the locally based team of LEARFIELD – the media and technology company powering college athletics to now include name, image and likeness (NIL) deals with three Gopher student-athletes. The NIL activities in this expanded agreement with Affinity Plus will be facilitated by Dinkytown Athletes and will feature:

Mara Braun (So.) | Women’s Basketball

Connor Kurth (So.) | Men’s Hockey

Taylor Landfair (Jr.) | Volleyball

“Expanding our presence at the University of Minnesota is a great way to share about financial futures and opportunities,” said Amber Shanley, Director of Branch Services of Affinity Plus. “We believe these three athletes exemplify our great relationship with students on campus, as well as the best of Golden Gopher athletics.”

As a community-focused credit union, Affinity Plus believes in building relationships and offering trusted support wherever we have a presence. This includes our many campus locations across the state, where we help students achieve their goals and plan for their futures.

“This is the latest example of how a local business can make a positive impact for our student-athletes, our athletic department and our fans,” said Director of Athletics Mark Coyle. “We are thankful to Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union for their investment in our student-athletes and for recognizing their value and influence in the community. We appreciate their forward thinking and for their commitment to providing NIL opportunities for Gopher student-athletes.”

Gopher Sports Properties, which does not represent the student-athletes themselves, collaborates with corporate partners who have also entered into an NIL agreement with a Gopher student-athlete, to ensure the integration of the university’s marks and logos as part of the sponsorship agreement with Gopher Sports Properties.

“We are proud to see our partner, Affinity Plus, maximize their brand by now working directly with Gopher student-athletes to engage in NIL opportunities,” said Greg Gerlach Vice President and General Manager of Gopher Sports Properties. “We look forward to supporting our partners who are promoting their brand in this new NIL landscape.”

About Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union

Based in St. Paul, Minn., Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit, financial cooperative that puts people first above profits. Members of Affinity Plus receive maximum value through competitive rates, minimal fees, and unique, member-centric products and programs. Established in 1930, Affinity Plus has 30 branches located throughout Minnesota and is owned by more than 250,000 members. Affinity Plus has more than $4 billion in assets. Additional information is available at www.affinityplus.org or by calling (800) 322-7228.

About LEARFIELD

LEARFIELD is a diversified and influential media and technology company powering college athletics. Through its digital and physical platforms, LEARFIELD owns and leverages a deep data set and relationships in the industry to drive revenue, growth, brand awareness, and fan engagement for brands, sports, and entertainment properties. With ties to over 1,200 collegiate institutions and over 15,000 local and national brand partners, LEARFIELD’s presence in college sports and live events delivers influence and maximizes reach to target audiences. With solutions for a 365-day, 24/7 fan experience, LEARFIELD enables schools and brands to connect with fans through licensed merchandise, game ticketing, donor identification for athletic programs, exclusive custom content, innovative marketing initiatives, NIL solutions, and advanced digital platforms. Since 2008, it has served as title sponsor for the acclaimed LEARFIELD Directors’ Cup, supporting athletic departments across all divisions.