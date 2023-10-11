Durabook Announces Contract with National Association of State Procurement Officers

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Durabook, an innovator in purpose-built, rugged computing solutions, today announced it has signed a multi-year contract with NASPO ValuePoint as a qualified manufacturer for Computer Equipment. NASPO ValuePoint is the cooperative purchasing arm of the National Association of State Procurement Officers (NASPO).

Durabook Americas, Inc. is supporting the Minnesota Materials Management Division as the lead administration agency for the NASPO ValuePoint Computer Equipment contract in offering Durabook rugged products and warranty services on this contract.

NASPO ValuePoint is armed with the purchasing power of all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and US Territories, and offers more than 60 national cooperative purchasing portfolios covering a wide range of goods and services. The competitively bid contracts are developed and administered by a multi-state sourcing team comprised of state government procurement professionals.

“The contract with NASPO’s ValuePoint is recognition by their team of government procurement professionals of the highest quality and value that we strive for in the Durabook product line of rugged laptops and tablets as well as its professional services,” said Sasha Wang, president, Durabook Americas.

NASPO ValuePoint is dedicated to providing State Chief Procurement Officers with the support and procurement resources they need. It provides the highest standard of excellence in public cooperative contracting. By leveraging the leadership and expertise of all states and the purchasing power of their public entities, NASPO ValuePoint delivers the highest valued, reliable, and competitively sourced contracts. Find more information on NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement and further state contracts here.

Public safety professionals are invited to meet Durabook and see the company's latest line of rugged laptops and tablets on display during the upcoming International Association of Chiefs of Police Annual Conference and Exposition from 14-17 October in San Diego, Calif., booth 921.

About Durabook Americas

Durabook Americas is an innovator in purpose-built, rugged computing solutions. The company leverages the field experience of client-partners throughout the U.S Armed Forces, public safety agencies and field service organizations to deliver reliable, cost-effective, and customizable solutions. Durabook Americas, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California, and is the North American subsidiary of Twinhead International Corporation, a leading manufacturer and customizer of rugged computing solutions for more than 30 years, including the globally acclaimed Durabook brand. For more information on Durabook Americas, Inc., visit the website.