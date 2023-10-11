Covalon to Showcase Innovative Solutions at the Prestigious ANCC National Magnet Conference in Chicago

Nurses know that patient centered care is about more than medical care. Covalon offers compassionate care solutions that are effective and gentle on even the most fragile skin. (Photo: Business Wire)

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Covalon Technologies Ltd. (the “Company” or “Covalon”) (TSXV: COV; OTCQX: CVALF), a leader in advanced medical technologies, today announced its participation in the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) Magnet Conference. Scheduled from Thursday, October 12 to Saturday, October 14, 2023, in Chicago, this conference is the largest conference for nurse professionals. All attendees are invited to booth 1835 at the McCormick Place Convention Center, where they can experience first-hand, innovative compassionate care solutions designed to elevate patient care standards and nursing excellence.

“Our presence at the ANCC National Magnet Conference underscores our commitment to equipping nurses with tools and technologies that are not just advanced, but are intuitive – ensuring that compassionate care is not just a phrase, but a practical reality,” said Ron Hebert, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Covalon. “Come “feel the difference” of our silicone-based products and learn why many of the top Children’s Hospitals in the US choose us over acrylic adhesives. We know the true test of our solutions is when nurses try our products first-hand, and we invite all attendees to do so at booth 1835.”

The ANCC National Magnet Conference is renowned for being the largest of its kind. Attendees have the added advantage of earning up to 44 continuing nursing education (CNE) credits, marking not just an opportunity for professional development but an enriching experience that supports personal and communal growth within the nursing profession.

Covalon’s patented infection prevention and wound care products include:

VALGuard® - a transparent, environmental barrier designed to protect catheter hubs and line connections from external contaminants and gross contamination, including body fluids and other secretions. It incorporates a quick-release pull strip for fast access to infusion hubs and for easy removal.

IV Clear® - the world’s only dual-antimicrobial vascular access dressing that offers complete transparency at and around the insertion site for easy daily assessment. It also utilizes soft silicone adhesive technology to minimize skin injuries and preserve skin barrier functions, and incorporates safe amounts of antimicrobials, without sacrificing efficacy, to protect against chemical irritation.

SurgiClear® - the world's only dual-antimicrobial clear postoperative dressing that provides full surgical site visibility, allowing for visual site inspection and thus eliminating the need for early and multiple dressing removals.

To book an appointment with a Covalon representative, please email Ron Hebert, SVP Marketing, Covalon Technologies Ltd., at rhebert@covalon.com.

Conference Details

Dates: October 12 – 14, 2023

Location: McCormick Place Convention Center (2301 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (MLK) Drive, Chicago, IL 60616, United States)

Register at: https://www.magnetpathwaycon.org/registration

For healthcare providers who are not able to attend the conference but are interested in learning more about Covalon’s solutions, visit www.covalon.com or follow Covalon on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

About Covalon

Covalon Technologies Ltd. is a patient-driven medical device company, built on the relentless pursuit to help the most vulnerable patients have a better chance at healing. Through a strong portfolio of patented technologies and solutions for advanced wound care, infection prevention, and medical device coatings, we offer innovative, gentler, and more compassionate options for patients to heal with less infections, less pain, and better outcomes. Our solutions are designed for patients and made for care providers. Covalon leverages its patented medical technology platforms and expertise in two ways: (i) by developing products that are sold under Covalon’s name; and (ii) by developing and commercializing medical products for other medical companies under development and license contracts. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, having the symbol COV and trades on the OTCQX Market under the symbol CVALF. To learn more about Covalon, visit our website at www.covalon.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events. The forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan, "estimate", "expect", "intend", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events, or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “will” or “will be taken”, “occur”, or “be achieved”. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts, but instead represent management’s expectations, estimates, and projections regarding future events. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the factors described in greater detail in the “Risks and Uncertainties” section of our management’s discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations for the year ended September 30, 2022, which is available on the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca, any of which could cause results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Investors should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, further events, or otherwise, except as required by law.