Over $1.6 Million Raised in One Month for Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation by Power Home Remodeling Employees

Through Power Home Remodeling's annual "Alex's Month" initiative, employees raised a record-breaking $1.6 million in just one month! Power Home Remodeling has been proud to be a partner of Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation since 2011 -- a non-profit dedicated to finding cures for childhood cancer.

Through Power Home Remodeling's annual "Alex's Month" initiative, employees raised a record-breaking $1.6 million in just one month! Power Home Remodeling has been proud to be a partner of Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation since 2011 -- a non-profit dedicated to finding cures for childhood cancer.

CHESTER, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Power Home Remodeling (“Power”), the nation’s largest, full-service exterior home remodeler, has raised a record $1.6 million in donations for Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF), a nonprofit dedicated to finding cures for childhood cancer.

The total donation was entirely raised by employees of their own volition through payroll contributions, lemonade stands, kickball tournaments, auctions, and more. All donations go towards the company’s “Power The Cure” fund, which supports various ALSF innovative therapy grants that take a novel and promising approach to finding cures for childhood cancers.

“The funds Power employees raised this month will continue expanding our dedicated “Power the Cure” fund with Alex’s, giving children battling cancer a second chance at life,” said Power’s Co-Founder, Adam Kaliner. “I am so proud of the profound sense of care that lives within all of our employees, and how dedicated this organization is to positively impacting not just our people and our customers, but also our world.”

Power’s total contributions to ALSF over the last 15 years have surpassed more than $7.6 million. The “Power The Cure” Fund will help hundreds of children – many with their last chance of survival – be able to enroll in the most innovative and targeted treatments available.

Since 2011, Power has designated every September as “Alex’s Month”, creating an environment focused on education, engaging events, healthy competition, compassion, and teamwork that unifies employees around a purpose-driven initiative. In addition to payroll donations, the Power community comes together to host kickball tournaments, volunteer at hospitals, staff lemonade stands, and organize a variety of other events that generate awareness and funds for ALSF.

“The way in which Power’s entire community is deeply invested in supporting Alex’s is something truly special,” said Liz Scott, Co-Executive Director of Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation & Alex's Mom. “We’re grateful for partners like Power who not only donate generous contributions that fuel innovative and life-changing therapies, but dedicate so much time to build awareness for our cause and personally support so many of our hero families.”

To learn more about fundraising efforts for ALSF and how donations make a real impact in the lives of those the nonprofit serves, visit www.AlexsLemonade.org.

Those looking to work for a socially-conscious organization and a PEOPLE Companies That Care winner can visit apply.workatpower.com/job to view career opportunities across Power’s 20 offices nationwide.

Facebook | X | YouTube | LinkedIn | Instagram

About Power Home Remodeling

Power Home Remodeling is a dream realization company — believing its purpose is to create positive change in everything the company touches — from customers’ homes to employees’ lives to the communities they live and work in. Power realizes this purpose by being people-first. Its employees and customers come before profit and their well-being factors into every business decision. Established in 1992, Power is the nation’s largest, full-service, exterior home remodeler with more than 3,000 employees, over one million lifetime customers, and $1 billion in annual revenue. Headquartered in the Philadelphia region, Power’s primary product line includes windows, siding, roofing, doors, solar roofing panels, and attic insulation, providing energy-saving solutions to residents across its operating territories, including Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

About Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation

Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) emerged from the front yard lemonade stand of 4-year-old Alexandra “Alex” Scott, who was fighting cancer and wanted to raise money to find cures for all children with cancer. Her spirit and determination inspired others to support her cause, and when she passed away at the age of 8, she had raised $1 million. Since then, the Foundation bearing her name has evolved into a national fundraising movement. Today, ALSF is one of the leading funders of pediatric cancer research in the U.S. and Canada raising more than $250 million so far, funding over 1,000 research projects and providing programs to families affected by childhood cancer. For more information, visit AlexsLemonade.org.