Adobe MAX: Adobe Unveils the Future of Creativity and AI at Adobe MAX 2023

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) kicked off the world’s largest creativity conference, Adobe MAX 2023, which is broadcasting live for three days from Los Angeles to creators and marketers across the globe. With major product releases, inspiring speakers and community inspiration and engagement at the center of the event, this year’s MAX is ushering in a new era of Creativity for All. Building on the momentum of Firefly’s general availability and the launch of Adobe GenStudio, Adobe will showcase AI innovations that are redefining creative workflows and enterprise content supply chains. At MAX, the company will also host a meeting with financial analysts and investors.

Adobe today unveiled three new Firefly models – Adobe Firefly Image 2 Model, Adobe Firefly Vector Model and Adobe Firefly Design Model – models that are designed to generate content safe for commercial use. Adobe released over 100 major new AI features and updates across Creative Cloud flagship applications, including Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Lightroom, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe After Effects and Adobe Stock.

Adobe Express now delivers even more AI capabilities with the addition of Generative Fill, Text to Template and Translate making the all-in-one creativity app even faster and more fun for users of all skill levels. For students, the new Drawing and Painting features are a game-changer in bringing their ideas to life.

To enable enterprises to keep up with the rising demand of real-time content creation and activation, Adobe showcased Adobe GenStudio. Adobe GenStudio is a new solution that brings the best of content ideation, creation, production and activation together with customized Firefly generative AI at the core to revolutionize the enterprise content supply chain. Adobe’s new end-to-end solution integrates Creative Cloud, Firefly, Express, Frame.io, Analytics, AEM Assets and Workfront to enable on-brand content creation at the speed of imagination.

“Since the release of our first Firefly image model in March, we’ve been taken aback by the amazing response from the community, who has demonstrated how useful Firefly is to enhancing experimentation and design and speeding up workflows, without compromising creative control,” said David Wadhwani, president, Digital Media Business at Adobe. “With over 3 billion image generations to date, including more than a billion in the last month alone, the early adoption of Firefly demonstrates the unique power of bringing foundation models into the workflows customers know and love.”

Firefly

Adobe is developing high-quality Foundation Models across media types. Today, Adobe announced Firefly Image 2 Model, Adobe Firefly Vector Model and Adobe Firefly Design Model, as the next major releases in its family of creative generative AI models. Firefly Image 2 is the next generation imaging model that brings a new level of creative control and quality to users. Firefly Image 2 generates higher-quality imagery, renders humans more accurately and enhances text alignment to deliver even better outcomes for creators. Firefly Vector Model is the world’s first generative AI model focused on producing vector graphics, bringing Adobe’s vector graphic and generative AI expertise directly into Adobe Illustrator workflows with Text to Vector Graphic – used to create logos, website graphics, product packaging, icons and more. The new Firefly Design Model powers the instant generation of amazing quality template designs such as flyers, posters, invites and more directly within Express with the new Text to Template capability.

Content Credentials – which serve as a digital “nutrition label” to AI-generated assets – are automatically attached to Firefly outputs and can show information like the creator’s name, date, edits made and tools used. At MAX, Publicis Groupe will preview its vision for deploying Content Credentials at enterprise scale for the advertising and creative industry to restore trust online with major brands.

Creative Cloud Innovations

Building on the success of Generative Fill in Photoshop, which has seen a 10X adoption rate compared to past releases, Adobe introduced new Firefly-powered workflows in Illustrator with Text to Vector Graphic and in Adobe Express with Generative Fill and Text to Template capabilities. Additional innovations across Creative Cloud include new tools in Illustrator including Mockup and Retype and updates to Share for Review, along with the all-new Illustrator on the web. AI-powered advancements to Lightroom include Lens Blur, HDR Optimization, Point Color as well as a new streamlined editing experience in Lightroom mobile.

Adobe also announced the general availability of Photoshop on the web with Firefly-powered Generative Fill and Generative Expand, now available on Google Chromebook Plus devices. Additionally, the company released new AI-powered Text-Based Editing and motion improvements in Premiere Pro and After Effects, seamless publishing of video content to TikTok, YouTube and Facebook from Express and Premiere Pro plus dozens of other new innovations across Creative Cloud apps.

Adobe Express Innovations

Express users can now use Generative Fill, the creative co-pilot powered by Firefly, to easily insert, remove, or replace objects, people and more in any image using just a description. The new Text to Template generative AI capabilities, built on the new Firefly Design Model, makes getting started with a design even easier, giving users the ability to generate extraordinary, editable templates using just a text description. Translate spares users time localizing content with the choice of 45 languages. The new Drawing and Painting capabilities add over 50 fun multicolor paint and decorative brushes, mimicking charcoal, pencil, watercolor textures, plus student-friendly drawing templates, available in the Express for Education offering, to make designing beautiful effects like flowers, hearts and more, simple and quick.

Adobe GenStudio & Adobe Experience Manager

Adobe is also showcasing Adobe GenStudio, a new end-to-end solution that brings together best-in-class applications across Creative Cloud, Express and Experience Cloud, with Firefly generative AI at the core to help brands meet the rising demand for content. Adobe unveiled powerful customization of Firefly models as well as new APIs, which ensure enterprise content is on-brand and scalable across marketing and creative workflows. By optimizing content supply chains – the process of producing and delivering the content that fuels impactful customer experiences – brands can now drive business growth through scaling personalization efforts to deliver customer engagement and loyalty. Additionally, Adobe is reimagining customer experiences with the all-new Adobe Experience Manager Sites with new capabilities that allow businesses to quickly test and optimize web content to drive conversions and deliver outstanding site speeds with Adobe-developed performance tools – including optimized boiler plate code, phased page rendering, persistent caching and continual real-user monitoring.

About Adobe MAX

Adobe MAX – the world’s largest creativity event – offers something for creators at all skill levels, from all walks of life, working across all forms of media. Running from October 10-12, the three-day conference in Los Angeles is packed with creative luminaries, musical performances and global, collaborative art projects and round-the-clock networking. Speakers such as actor Adam Devine, record producer, songwriter and entrepreneur Oak Felder, creative director Karen X Cheng, founder Aaron Draplin, and co-founder and creative director Walker Noble will inspire and entertain audiences with their stories and insights into their creative processes. Adobe MAX will also showcase how Adobe is using Firefly with Creative Cloud, Express and Experience Cloud to power a world-class event experience.

Virtual event attendees can livestream keynotes at max.adobe.com starting Tuesday, October 10 at 9 a.m. PT and Wednesday, October 11 at 10 a.m. PT. To catch Adobe’s latest prototype innovations in Adobe Sneaks, tune in live at max.adobe.com on Wednesday, October 11. For more information and to register for MAX, visit max.adobe.com.

Investor Meeting

Adobe will also host a meeting with financial analysts and investors on Tuesday, October 10 from 2-5 p.m. PT at Adobe MAX. To hear Adobe’s executive team discuss the company’s product innovation strategy and roadmap, including artificial intelligence, tune in live at adobe.com/investor-relations. Following the event, a replay and related materials will be available on the Adobe Investor Relations site.

About Adobe

Adobe is changing the world through digital experiences. For more information, visit www.adobe.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements”, including those related to Adobe’s new, enhanced or future product capabilities, innovations and offerings and the expected benefits to Adobe, all of which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: failure to compete or innovate effectively; failure to develop, acquire, market and offer products and services that meet customer requirements; introduction of new technology and rapid technological changes; changes in information security and privacy regulations; potential interruptions or delays in hosted services provided by us or third parties; geopolitical and macroeconomic conditions; risks associated with cyber-attacks; complex sales cycles; risks related to the timing of revenue recognition from our subscription offerings; fluctuations in subscription renewal rates; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of past or future acquisitions or to complete announced acquisitions; failure to effectively manage critical strategic third-party business relationships; changes in accounting principles and tax regulations; uncertainty in the financial markets and economic conditions in the countries where we operate; and risks associated with being a multinational corporation. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, please refer to Adobe’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for our fiscal year 2022 ended Dec. 2, 2022 and Adobe's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q issued in fiscal year 2023. Adobe undertakes no obligation, and does not intend, to update the forward-looking statements, except as required by law.​

© 2023 Adobe. All rights reserved. Adobe and the Adobe logo are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Adobe in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.