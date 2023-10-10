Ambi Robotics Expands Partnership with Pitney Bowes to Automate Middle-Mile Sorting

Following the deployment of the AmbiSort A-Series small parcel sortation systems for last-mile operations, Pitney Bowes and Ambi Robotics partnered to develop and deploy the AmbiSort B-Series solution in Pitney Bowes ecommerce hubs across the U.S. (Photo: Business Wire)

BERKELEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ambi Robotics, the leader in AI-powered robotic sorting solutions for supply chain operations, and Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI), a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services, today announced the successful deployment of the new AmbiSort B-Series modular parcel induction and sorting solution for middle-mile operations. This collaboration between two industry leaders advances ecommerce and logistics operations through cutting-edge automation and emerging technologies.

Following the deployment of the AmbiSort A-Series small parcel sortation systems for last-mile operations, Pitney Bowes and Ambi Robotics partnered to develop and deploy the AmbiSort B-Series solution in Pitney Bowes ecommerce hubs across the U.S. The AI-powered robotics will help Pitney Bowes speed parcel sortation to middle-mile delivery providers, while improving productivity, accuracy, and worker safety.

“The successful deployment of the AmbiSort B-Series is a result of strategic and collaborative innovation between the two companies,” said Jim Liefer, CEO of Ambi Robotics. “Pitney Bowes is pioneering the future of smart logistics and has been at the forefront of transforming warehouse work to align with the demands of constant ecommerce. This partnership serves as a model of such collaborative innovation and sets a high bar for future supply chain modernization.”

As parcel volume exceeds 161 billion annual parcels globally, as revealed in the latest Pitney Bowes Parcel Shipping Index, logistics and global delivery organizations continue to seek automated solutions that can quickly scale to meet their unique needs.

“Today’s ecommerce demands must be met with speed, and as such, technological solutions must be scaled quickly. At Pitney Bowes, we are partnering with some of the most innovative companies in the industry to make B2C ecommerce logistics easier for our clients,” said Stephanie Cannon, SVP of Operations Excellence and Collaborative Innovation at Pitney Bowes. “With Ambi Robotics, we were able to develop a sortation system that solved a particular need and scaled it quickly across our ecommerce hubs, adding capacity for our clients ahead of peak season.”

The AmbiSort B-Series revolutionizes sorting operations while reducing operating costs by inducting and sorting parcels into gaylord destinations and addressing the challenges of labor-intensive manual sorting throughout high-speed supply chain operations. The AmbiSort B-Series solution adapts to various use cases, such as reverse logistics, interfacility sortation, sort-to-carrier, zone-skipping, and automated parcel induction.

"We view automation as the execution of the undesirable tasks that humans don’t want to do so that employees can build a sustainable career. We achieve this by elevating the working conditions, setting the new standard of human work, and creating new desirable roles like robot operator and super robot operator," said Ryan Hannon, VP of Industrial Engineering and Collaborative Innovation at Pitney Bowes.

For more information on the AmbiSort B-Series, visit www.ambirobotics.com.

About Ambi Robotics

Ambi Robotics is an artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics company developing advanced solutions that scale ecommerce operations to meet demand while empowering humans to handle more. The company’s industry-leading AI operating system, AmbiOS, leverages proprietary simulation-to-reality (Sim2Real) technology to operate highly-dexterous robotic systems. Founded in 2018, the world's top roboticists, AI researchers, and leading business professionals work together to build the supply chain's most valued systems. The company is located in Berkeley, Calif. For more information, please visit www.ambirobotics.com.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowers (NYSE: PBI) is a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services to more than 90 percent of the Fortune 500. Small business, retail, enterprise, and government clients around the world rely on Pitney Bowes to remove the complexity of sending mail and parcels. For the latest news, corporate announcements and financial results visit: https://www.pitneybowes.com/us/newsroom.html. For additional information, visit Pitney Bowes at www.pitneybowes.com.