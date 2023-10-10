Advanced Traffic Products selects Applied Information: Ushering in a New Era of Connected Vehicle Preemption and Priority Solutions in Northwest US

ALPHARETTA, Ga. & EVERETT, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Applied Information, Inc. (AI), the leading provider of intelligent transportation infrastructure technology, announced today a partnership with Advanced Traffic Products (ATP) to distribute traffic signal preemption and priority products in the Northwest.

Applications for the technology include emergency vehicle preemption for fire, police and ambulance services and signal priority for transit buses, school buses, snowplows, and more. The Applied Information preemption and priority solution utilizes multiple diverse, redundant communication methods including optical, line of sight radio, and Cellular Vehicle to Everything (C-V2X Network). This C-V2X connectivity enables emergency vehicles to alert motorists that a first responder is nearby via a smartphone app, Waze, and Haas Alert.

“Applied Information is the right partner at the right time to help our customers improve performance and safety when responding to an emergency, said Edie Smith, President of ATP. “In addition to better response times, emergency vehicles will be able to communicate with connected vehicles and smartphone apps to help clear the way.”

ATP, based in Everett, WA, will represent Applied Information’s preemption solutions in the states of Washington, Oregon, Montana, Idaho, Alaska, Utah, Wyoming, Colorado, Arizona, Nevada, and Northern California.

“ATP is the undisputed leader in emergency vehicle preemption and transit signal priority in the Northwestern states,” said Bryan Mulligan, President of Applied Information. “We are excited to welcome them into the Applied Information family of partners.”

About Advance Traffic Products –

Established in 1993, Advanced Traffic Products (ATP) quickly distinguished itself by pioneering a customer-focused approach, directly engaging with traffic and fire departments. This strategy, along with valuable partnerships with industry leaders like 3M, Polara and Wavetronix, propelled ATP to the forefront of traffic innovation. From its beginnings with just three employees, the company has grown substantially, now boasting a team of 17 professionals spread across 12 states. Operating from its headquarters in Everett, WA, ATP is renowned for distributing some of the most advanced and reliable products in the traffic industry.

For more information, visit: https://www.advancedtraffic.com/

About Applied Information –

Applied Information® is the industry-leading developer of Smart Cities, Connected Vehicle (C-V2X), and Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) solutions for the surface transportation sector. Key products are smart traffic signals, school zone safety beacons, emergency vehicle preemption, transit, and school bus priority, asset security, and intelligent street lighting. Applied Information’s Glance Smart City Supervisory platform enables cities to manage all their traffic and ITS assets on one web-based application. Applied Information’s TravelSafely Connected Vehicle Messenger Engine connects smartphones, vehicles, and navigation apps to the transportation infrastructure providing a safer mobility experience for motorists and vulnerable road users. Applied Information's core values are to develop products that save lives, improve traffic, drive commerce, and help the environment.

Applied Information, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Alpharetta, Georgia. The Company also operates the Infrastructure Automotive Technology Laboratory (iATL), an incubator and developer of Connected Vehicle Applications. Applied Information's products are deployed in more than 1,200 jurisdictions in the U.S. and Canada.

For more information, visit www.appinfoinc.com.