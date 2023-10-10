Hologic Announces Innovative Collaboration with AAGL and Inovus Medical to Optimize OB-GYN Training for Minimally Invasive Surgeries

MARLBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX), a global leader in women’s health, today announced an innovative new partnership with the American Association of Gynecologic Laparoscopists (AAGL) and Inovus Medical. Hologic becomes the chief provider of hysteroscopes for AAGL’s Essentials in Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery (EMIGS) hands-on hysteroscopy skills training for OB-GYN residents.

“At Hologic, we believe high-quality medical education can inspire positive change. Women’s health technology has significantly improved over the years, but current training options have not taken these advancements into consideration. Through this innovative partnership, we aim to elevate minimally invasive gynecologic surgical training and improve women’s healthcare by educating future OB-GYNs on newer treatment options for common gynecologic conditions,” said Essex Mitchell, President of Hologic’s Gynecologic Surgical Solutions Division.

AAGL, the premier global association in minimally invasive gynecologic surgery, began offering the EMIGS-validated training and testing program in 2022 to provide a gynecology-specific cognitive and skills test that allows OB-GYN residents to meet the Surgical Skills Program Standard for the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology examination. AAGL contracts with Inovus Medical, an award-winning designer and manufacturer of surgical training technologies, for the manufacturing and delivery of the hands-on training equipment for EMIGS.

Though not all residents will become minimally invasive gynecologic surgeons, nearly all will care for patients as practicing OB-GYNs. Considering that one in three women will suffer from abnormal uterine bleeding (AUB) in their lifetime1 and up to 77% of women will develop uterine fibroids during their childbearing years,2 Hologic aspires for every OB-GYN to know of all treatment options available for common gynecologic conditions, including laparoscopic and hysteroscopic solutions.

“Our collaboration with Hologic and Inovus provides the vital infrastructure needed to bring EMIGS to life,” said Linda Michels, AAGL Executive Director. “This will allow us to provide equitable access to high-quality, hands-on training tools to future OB-GYNs.”

In addition to providing one Omni® hysteroscope to all Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education-approved residency programs, Hologic will loan one LapAR® and one HystAR® to all sites, as well as support software licensing that will power Inovus’ connected training platform, Totum®. As part of the partnership, residents will also have the opportunity to train with Hologic’s gynecologic surgical tools.

“We’re excited to welcome Hologic into this partnership and integrate their Omni hysteroscopes into our surgical training technology and are confident the collaboration will further elevate EMIGS training in a meaningful way,” said Elliot Street, M.D., Co-Founder and CEO of Inovus Medical.

“This collaboration will strengthen our ability to offer hysteroscopy simulation for our residents, and to integrate advanced tools to aid our trainees in pursuing excellence in surgical training,” said Nash S. Moawad, M.D., EMIGS Chair.

About Hologic, Inc.

Hologic, Inc. is a global medical technology innovator focused on improving the health and well-being of women, their families and communities through early detection and treatment. Its advancements include invention of the world’s first commercial 3D mammography system to find breast cancer earlier; leadership in testing for cervical cancer, sexually transmitted infections and respiratory illnesses; and minimally invasive surgical technologies for uterine fibroids, abnormal uterine bleeding and pediatric procedures.

Hologic, The Science of Sure and Omni are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Hologic, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.

About AAGL

AAGL is a professional medical association of endoscopic surgeons and is the global leader in minimally invasive gynecologic surgery. AAGL’s mission is to elevate the quality and safety of health care for women through excellence in clinical practice, education, research, innovation and advocacy. Find out more about the AAGL at: www.aagl.org.

About Inovus Medical

Inovus Medical is a multi-award-winning designer and manufacturer of surgical training technologies based in St Helens, U.K. The company was founded in 2012 with a clear purpose: to improve surgical care through connected training. At the heart of everything Inovus does are its core values of affordable, accessible and functional technologies. Learn more about Inovus Medical at: www.inovus.org.

