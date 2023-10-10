Fresenius Kabi Celebrates 25th Anniversary of National Blood Donation Hall of Fame by Honoring 2023 Heroes

LAKE ZURICH, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fresenius Kabi marked the 25th anniversary of its partnership with blood donation centers by naming the 12 newest inductees into the Fresenius Kabi National Blood Donation Hall of Fame. The latest honorees were nominated by blood centers across the United States for their exemplary commitment to donating blood and/or encouraging blood donation.

Joining the ranks of more than 300 prior honorees, this year’s inductees have donated blood hundreds of times, volunteered thousands of hours to blood donation centers, helped recruit new donors – and saved countless lives. Through their efforts, they have helped patients recover after surgery, survive traumatic injuries and battle cancer and other conditions.

"Blood donation is a selfless, life-saving act, and this year's inductees have made heroic contributions to bolster the blood supply, which is critically needed to care for patients, especially during the ongoing nationwide shortage,” said Dean Gregory, president, MedTech Global Commercial Operations at Fresenius Kabi. “Congratulations to those joining the National Blood Donation Hall of Fame, and heartfelt thanks for your honorable efforts in providing this vital resource to patients when it matters most. We hope their remarkable commitment serves as an inspiring call to action, encouraging others to roll up their sleeves and help meet the nation’s urgent need for blood donations."

The 2023 inductees are:

Sherman Hirsch , nominated by American Red Cross, North Platte, Neb.

, nominated by American Red Cross, North Platte, Neb. Scott and Samantha Baker , nominated by OneBlood, Fort Myers, Fla.

, nominated by OneBlood, Fort Myers, Fla. Jim Walker , nominated by San Diego Blood Bank, San Diego, Calif.

, nominated by San Diego Blood Bank, San Diego, Calif. Kirk Hunter , nominated by Carter BloodCare, Bedford, Texas

, nominated by Carter BloodCare, Bedford, Texas Larry Turner , nominated by Solvita Blood Center (formerly Community Blood Center), Dayton, Ohio

, nominated by Solvita Blood Center (formerly Community Blood Center), Dayton, Ohio Yvonne Dauterive , nominated by LifeServe Blood Center, Des Moines, Iowa

, nominated by LifeServe Blood Center, Des Moines, Iowa Darlene Olson , nominated by Rhode Island Blood Center, Providence, R.I.

, nominated by Rhode Island Blood Center, Providence, R.I. Robert L. Sihler , nominated by American Red Cross, Pasadena, Calif.

, nominated by American Red Cross, Pasadena, Calif. Pat Henry , nominated by LifeSouth Community Blood Centers, Atlanta, Ga.

, nominated by LifeSouth Community Blood Centers, Atlanta, Ga. Scott MacGregor , nominated by Vitalant, Folsom, Calif.

, nominated by Vitalant, Folsom, Calif. Nanette Allen , nominated by Vitalant, Rapid City, S.D.

, nominated by Vitalant, Rapid City, S.D. Kelly Robinson, Versiti Blood Center of Illinois, Aurora, Ill.

National Blood Donation Hall of Fame inductees are featured in an annual calendar used by blood centers that highlights the stories about their contributions to this important cause. To read about the 2023 inductees, please visit BloodDonorHOF.com. To find a blood donation center, visit DonatingBlood.org.

