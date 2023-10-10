Accenture Invests in Aliro Quantum to Establish Secure Quantum Networks

NEW YORK & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture (NYSE: ACN) announced a strategic investment through Accenture Ventures in Aliro Quantum, a provider of multi-purpose, end-to-end entanglement-based secure quantum networks. The investment will help Accenture and Aliro equip clients with secure quantum networks that establish safe and secure data and communications.

Quantum computing uses fundamental physics and math principles to deliver insights and simulations accurately and incredibly fast. This has potential to help companies in numerous industries solve complex business problems and engage transformative capabilities, such as discovering new treatments in life sciences, improving wealth management scenarios in financial services, and rerouting supply chains in real time. But as businesses ramp up quantum-related efforts, it is key to also consider quantum-specific security protocols and threat monitoring.

Solutions from Aliro enable businesses to automate the orchestration and control of quantum networks for use cases including with quantum secure communications, scaling quantum computing, distributed quantum sensing, and the quantum internet. Aliro uses entanglement-based quantum cryptography to allow senders and receivers to produce shared knowledge and outcomes, while also minimizing risk of a third party maliciously gaining access.

“The speed and security of quantum networking means that its impact on everything from telecommunications to cybersecurity to research will be more transformative and impactful than anything we can dream of today,” said Tom Lounibos, managing director, Accenture Ventures. “We will continue to support Aliro as the company moves towards its mission to build the world's first scalable quantum networks.”

Dr. Prineha Narang, founder and CTO with Aliro Quantum, said "I am deeply grateful for the confidence and trust placed in our team by Accenture Ventures. We believe this additional funding reinforces the significance that quantum networking has in shaping the future of secure communications and validates our approach to designing and building scalable and commercial entanglement-based quantum networks. We are excited to collaborate with Accenture to propel our business growth, nurture partnerships, and drive innovation in quantum information science."

Accenture will also integrate Aliro software capabilities into its cybersecurity offerings to support the growth and deployment of secure quantum networking with clients.

Carl Dukatz, Accenture’s global Quantum Computing lead, added: “Businesses that start with a cohesive strategy and roadmap are best positioned to take advantage of quantum’s power to solve complex challenges. Being able to integrate existing infrastructure and technologies is crucial as well. Collaborating with Aliro will help our clients set up the seamless and reliable configuration, management and control that is necessary to advance the use of commercial quantum networking technologies.”

Terms of the investment were not disclosed.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company that helps the world’s leading businesses, governments and other organizations build their digital core, optimize their operations, accelerate revenue growth and enhance citizen services—creating tangible value at speed and scale. We are a talent and innovation led company with 733,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries. Technology is at the core of change today, and we are one of the world’s leaders in helping drive that change, with strong ecosystem relationships. We combine our strength in technology with unmatched industry experience, functional expertise and global delivery capability. We are uniquely able to deliver tangible outcomes because of our broad range of services, solutions and assets across Strategy & Consulting, Technology, Operations, Industry X and Accenture Song. These capabilities, together with our culture of shared success and commitment to creating 360° value, enable us to help our clients succeed and build trusted, lasting relationships. We measure our success by the 360° value we create for our clients, each other, our shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

About Aliro

Aliro Quantum, The Quantum Networking Company™, offers AliroNet™ to emulate, pilot, and deploy entanglement-based quantum networks that are capable of running a wide variety of applications from secure communications to clustered quantum computing and distributed quantum sensing. Aliro, spun out of NarangLab at Harvard University, includes world-class experts in quantum and classical networking and is leading the charge in quantum network development by offering the foundational technologies needed for organizations around the world to build scalable and powerful distributed quantum systems. AliroNet™ users include utility companies, telecommunications providers, public sector organizations, enterprises, and researchers who are simulating, designing, piloting, orchestrating, and building the world's first entanglement-based quantum networks. Visit us at www.aliroquantum.com.

