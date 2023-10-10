Relearnit, Inc. Partners Again with Concordia University, St. Paul to Expand CSP Global’s Online Doctoral Offerings

FLORISSANT, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Relearnit, Inc. (Relearnit) is proud to announce that it is again partnering with Concordia University, St Paul to help expand CSP Global’s online doctoral offerings of the PhD and EdD in Kinesiology. This expansion builds on CSP Global’s emphasis on exercise science in their programs by adding concentrations in exercise physiology, exercise and sports nutrition, and strength conditioning.

“It is an honor to continue to grow our partnership with such a respected university,” says Bill Lowery, Relearnit President. “This expansion is evidence of our drive to foster deep relationships with a core group of small, private universities who share our vision for accessible and career-relevant online education.”

“This online graduate program expansion offers already-established professionals the chance to further hone their expertise, while continuing on the path of practitioner or educator,” says Kimberly Craig, EdD, Vice Provost of CSP Global. “The additional concentrations also benefit our students through smaller class sizes and exposure to new colleagues outside their main disciplines.”

“CSP Global is focused on offering an affordable, career-connected academic experience in a flexible online environment tailored for professionals,” continues Dr. Craig. “Relearnit has been an excellent partner for us because they are so aligned with our mission. The staff and resources they have provided over the past two years of our partnership have been exceptional, and we are exploring additional opportunities to work with them on program expansions that will further benefit our students.”

Building on the tradition of Concordia University, St. Paul’s academic excellence, online programs from CSP Global feature career-connected curricula, supportive faculty, and meaningful alumni connections, all dedicated to helping drive students’ success.

For more information about the newly expanded doctoral programs, as well as the other programs offered through CSP Global, please visit https://kinesiology.csp.edu.

About Relearnit, Inc.

Relearnit partners with universities and their faculty to identify and develop degree programs that deliver career success for students and facilitate institutional growth. Relearnit’s superior academic expertise combined with keen business acumen leads to online education success. From curriculum development to faculty engagement and impactful admissions marketing campaigns, Relearnit works with university partners to solve the most pressing challenges facing small, private, non-profit universities.