FL Waterfront Estate on 4.7 Acres to Sell to Highest Bidder at Luxury Auction®

This luxe estate, boasting 4.7 acres on Florida’s Intracoastal Waterway, will be sold to the highest bidder at a luxury auction® without reserve scheduled for October 27. The coastal Jacksonville property initially asked $9 million, and offers 170 ft of waterfrontage, a private boat dock, and direct access to the Atlantic Ocean. It’s also just 15 mins from the famous TPC Sawgrass golf course, home to the PGA’s Player’s Championship. Platinum Luxury Auctions is managing the sale. WaterfrontLuxuryAuction.com.

As functional as it is sleek, the kitchen offers high-end appliances, custom cabinetry, and a wall of windows with water views. One of two dining areas is immediately adjacent to the kitchen. Learn more at WaterfrontLuxuryAuction.com. (Photo: Business Wire)

A blend of modern and contemporary design defines the home’s interiors. Shown here: the grand salon, featuring two-story ceilings, a waterside wet bar and plenty of room for art display. WaterfrontLuxuryAuction.com. (Photo: Business Wire)

The rear, waterside of the property features a resort-style pool and spa, oversized pool deck, firepit lounge, and paved walkways to the boat dock. There are also screened outdoor living areas on the home’s upper and lower levels. WaterfrontLuxuryAuction.com. (Photo: Business Wire)

The two-story estate offers 11,000 sf of living space, with beautiful views of the Intracoastal Waterway and calming marshlands. Its eastern exposure allows for sunrise views. WaterfrontLuxuryAuction.com. (Photo: Business Wire)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A waterfront mansion situated on a 4.7-acre parcel with 170 ft of frontage on Florida’s Intracoastal Waterway will be sold at a luxury auction® scheduled for October 27, 2023. Located in coastal Jacksonville, the property first hit the market at a list price of $9 million, but will now sell without reserve - going to the auction’s highest bidder regardless of the high bid price. Miami-based Platinum Luxury Auctions is conducting the sale in partnership with listing agents Elizabeth Hudgins and Sarah Alexander of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty. The Jacksonville Business Journal featured the property and its upcoming sale in an article published earlier this week.

Boating enthusiasts will appreciate the property’s private dock, which has an upper-level sundeck and lower-level boat lift. The waterway offers direct access to the Atlantic Ocean, with two inlets accessible via a 30-to-40-minute cruise.

“In Florida, a 5-acre waterfront parcel with 170 ft of frontage, a private boat dock, and direct ocean access is a substantially valuable piece of real estate – and that’s before considering the property’s impressive residence,” remarked Trayor Lesnock, Platinum’s founder and president. “With its proximity to world-class golf and downtown Jacksonville, the property checks quite a few boxes for the quintessential luxury lifestyle in the sunshine state.”

To be sure, the property is also ideally located for those favoring land-based recreation. The famous TPC Sawgrass course, home to the PGA’s Player’s Championship, is just 15 minutes away, and the renowned Pablo Creek Golf Course is within a 5-minute drive. All the amenities of downtown Jacksonville are just 20 minutes west.

The property’s main residence blends modern and contemporary design elements, and offers approx. 11,000 sf of living space throughout two living levels. There are 5 bedrooms, 5 full and 4 half baths, with 4 of the bedrooms located on the upper living level, each having en-suite baths. The primary suite is on the main level, and features a fireplace, two walk-in closets, an oversized bathroom with his-and-hers vanities, and a jetted tub and steam shower.

Built in 2003, the home was constructed for longevity. It boasts a 14-ft elevation, impact windows and doors, and insulated concrete form (ICF) structural materials. Other prominent features include a grand salon with two-story ceilings, gourmet kitchen, home theater, wine room, entertainment lounge with billiards table and arcade-style games, and a three-vehicle garage.

Outdoor living areas are designed to emphasize the sublime waterfront views, and include both upper-level and lower-level screened terraces, which contain a summer kitchen, fireplace and lounge areas. The property’s resort-style pool and spa are surrounded by a large, paved pool deck with nearby firepit lounge.

Interested parties may preview the property by daily appointment through October 26. Platinum’s project manager, Walter Cerini, is the point of contact for scheduling appointments and answering general questions about the property and the auction process. Mr. Cerini can be reached at 800.939.1672. Photos, videos, floorplan and other information is also available online at WaterfrontLuxuryAuction.com.

About Platinum Luxury Auctions: Platinum Luxury Auctions created the luxury auction® model for multimillion-dollar real estate auctions and owns the federal trademark rights to the term(s) “luxury auction(s).” The Miami-based auction house specializes in the non-distressed sale of multimillion-dollar properties throughout the U.S. and in select international markets. Platinum’s team has closed more than $1.3 billion in non-distressed auction sales to date, while consulting or advising on more than $3.4 billion in luxury property assets worldwide. PlatinumLuxuryAuctions.com.