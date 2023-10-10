SkyHive Earns Workday Certified Integration

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SkyHive®, a generative AI software company and a Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY) Ventures partner helping companies and communities around the world move from jobs-based to skills-based, today announced that it has achieved a Workday Certified Integration with Workday Human Capital Management (HCM). Joint Workday and SkyHive customers using Workday HCM and Workday Skills Cloud can manage their job catalogs and job architectures in Workday with labor market benchmarking on skills from SkyHive.

Workday HCM is a unified system that helps enable organizations to make faster decisions, gain operational visibility, prepare for future talent shifts, and build effective teams. Workday Skills Cloud is an open and interconnected artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) skills intelligence foundation.

This integration adds SkyHive's labor market recommendations for skills on job profiles in Workday. Customers can leverage SkyHive's AI-powered labor market data for skills to add meaningful skills information for jobs, creating more data to drive ML-based contextualization and more detailed data on jobs. Customers leveraging Workday Skills Cloud, Workday People Analytics, Workday Prism Analytics, and SkyHive can use the combination of these solutions to gain greater visibility into the current skills of their workforce, and use external benchmarking data from SkyHive to inform business decisions.

“ Our integration with Workday Skills Cloud and Workday HCM helps customers gain insights and knowledge about their talent and skills from our comprehensive labor market benchmarking,” said SkyHive Founder and CEO Sean Hinton.

More information on SkyHive's integration can be found on the Workday Solutions Marketplace, which provides easy access to solutions built by Workday and its software and content partners.

About SkyHive

SkyHive is a Certified B Corporation and generative artificial intelligence (AI) software company that rapidly reskills companies and communities worldwide. Leading enterprises use SkyHive’s cloud-based applications, Human Capital Operating System™, and SkyHive’s Quantum Labor Analysis® to power the future of work at its most granular level: skills. SkyHive is a Gartner Cool Vendor in HCM, a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer, and has been recognized as a top AI innovator by GPAI, RAII, Forbes, and others for leading efforts in ethical AI and its positive impact on labor economies worldwide. For more information, visit www.skyhive.ai.